Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Chelsea came from behind to beat Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in November
    TEAM NEWS

    Chelsea have Pedro back from suspension as they bid for a record 14 consecutive wins in a single top-flight season.

    Nemanja Matic was rested for the win over Stoke and could earn a recall.

    Tottenham defenders Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen could return to the starting line-up after they missed the win over Watford through suspension.

    Erik Lamela remains out with a hip problem but Mousa Dembele, who was rested against Watford, is expected to return in midfield.

    5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    John Murray: "Talk about rarity value. We might witness something here that no team has been able to achieve in any one top-flight season since this league was first played in 1888.

    "And if they manage it, Chelsea will become only the fifth team to win 14 consecutive league matches at any time, in any of the divisions.

    "Tottenham are already one of the victims of this Chelsea winning streak, having lost at Stamford Bridge in November. But they'll have other ideas this time round, and with good reason too, after running into a rich vein of form of their own with four successive wins."

    Twitter: @bbcjohnmurray

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Chelsea arrive in very good shape - us too after the last few games.

    "It will be a very tough game and a great opportunity for us to try to stop them and try to reduce the gap.

    "It's important, I think it's important for us and for the Premier League to try to win and try to stop them and reduce the gap."

    Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "Now it's not easy after 13 wins in a row you face teams that want to beat you not only to take three points, but for many reasons.

    "It's more difficult. We must know this.

    "I think it's very difficult to repeat this run. To win 16 games, draw one game and lose two games is a great achievement for us."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    Tottenham were impressive at Watford and they seem to have found a momentum now with Harry Kane and Dele Alli finding form.

    I have a feeling they will halt the Chelsea surge which has been so impressive. To win 13 games in a row is just fantastic but Chelsea have some hard fixtures on the horizon.

    Prediction: 2-1

    Lawro's full predictions v comedian Arron Crascall

    • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game
    Harry Kane has scored 17 goals in his last 17 Premier League London derbies

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Tottenham have won only four of their 49 league matches against Chelsea (D19, L26), with all four of those victories coming at White Hart Lane.
    • Chelsea have won only one of their last 10 Premier League matches at White Hart Lane (D5, L4) - the 4-2 victory on 20 October 2012.
    • The Blues could do the league double against Spurs for the first time since 2005-06.

    Tottenham

    • Tottenham could remain unbeaten in their opening 10 home matches of a Premier League season for the second time. The other occasion was in 2000-01 (when they won 13).
    • They have won four league games in a row, scoring 13 goals in the process and conceding just three.
    • Harry Kane has scored 17 goals in his last 17 Premier League London derbies, including 10 in his last nine played at White Hart Lane.
    • This will be Mauricio Pochettino's 150th Premier League as a manager/head coach.

    Chelsea

    • A victory for Chelsea would make them the first team to win 14 consecutive top-flight matches within the same season. They would equal Arsenal's English top-flight record of 14 successive wins between February-August 2002 (over two seasons).
    • Only once before in the Premier League has a side won more points than Chelsea's 49 after 19 games - that was also Chelsea in 2005-06 (52).
    • The Blues have won six successive Premier League away games, conceding just one goal.
    • Diego Costa has scored in seven of his nine away league appearances this season, only failing to find the net at Arsenal and Sunderland.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 29%
    Probability of home win: 42%Probability of away win: 29%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Chelsea1916122949
    2Liverpool2013522544
    3Man City2013341942
    4Arsenal2012532241
    5Tottenham1911622339
    6Man Utd2011631239
    7Everton20866530
    8West Brom20857429
    9Bournemouth20749-525
    10Southampton20668-624
    11Stoke20668-824
    12Burnley207211-923
    13West Ham206410-1222
    14Watford206410-1322
    15Leicester20569-721
    16Middlesbrough20479-519
    17Crystal Palace204412-716
    18Sunderland204313-1815
    19Swansea204313-2215
    20Hull203413-2713
