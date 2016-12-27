Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss has lots of respect for Manchester City

Adam Lallana scored his seventh goal of the season as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Stoke

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he has a lot of respect for Manchester City ahead of the meeting of the two title-challengers on New Year's Eve.

Klopp's side moved above City and into second place in the Premier League with Tuesday's 4-1 win over Stoke.

City boss Pep Guardiola, whose side beat Hull 3-0 on Monday, was at Anfield to see the Reds' emphatic victory.

"I respect them a lot, but I have not been to City's stadium this season or last to watch games," said Klopp.

"We are already looking forward. It's a difficult game for both teams, but an exciting one. The best news for us is that it's at Anfield.

"They're an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It'll be a nice game.

"Whatever I say tonight, we cannot win it tonight. But maybe I could say a few things that make it more difficult for us. It's probably best I shut my mouth."

Daniel Sturridge scored his first Premier League goal since April to round off the Reds' win

Liverpool fell behind on Tuesday as Jonathan Walters gave Stoke the lead, but goals from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino swung the game in the home side's favour.

Giannelli Imbula's own goal and Daniel Sturridge's first strike of the season ensured the win, which keeps Liverpool six points behind league-leaders Chelsea.

"The start of the game was really difficult because the plan of Stoke was to press really high, especially with the two strikers," added Klopp. "We were not patient enough in our passing game, we could have done more.

"It became a wild game and when they had the ball it was immediately in the air.

"Peter Crouch did outstanding work, he was really difficult to defend, and Joe Allen was brilliant with the second balls in the beginning.

"At 2-1 we could adjust at half-time, we spoke about a few things. We scored a wonderful third goal and then Daniel closed the game. That was really important."

"Confidence is not a problem of the team at the moment. We know about our quality, but obviously we don't show it all the time."