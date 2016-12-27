Callum McManaman: Sheffield Wednesday agree loan for West Brom winger

Callum McManaman has started seven Premier League games for West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Callum McManaman is to join Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on a half-season loan from 1 January.

The former Wigan winger, 25, joined Albion in January 2015 and has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League club.

McManaman has completed a medical at Wednesday, who are sixth in the Championship.

He will be eligible to face Wolves on 2 January at Hillsborough.

His only competitive football so far this season is a solitary appearance for Albion's Under-23 side in a 2-0 loss at Luton Town in the EFL Trophy in October.

Prior to his move to the Hawthorns, he scored 10 goals in 79 league appearances for Wigan and helped the Latics lift the 2013 FA Cup.

