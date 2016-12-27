Irish Premiership: We fell short of our standards - Healy
Linfield manager David Healy has criticised his team's performance in the 1-1 Boxing Day draw with Belfast rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park.
The result is a blow to Linfield's title hopes as they now trail leaders Crusaders by seven points.
"We weren't bright, cute or smart enough to win - we looked short of attacking options," said Healy.
"The second half was not good enough and we fell short of the standards that I expect."
Mark Haughey gave the Blues a deserved early lead but Aaron Harmon equalised as Glentoran improved in the second half.
The focus now switches to Saturday's top-two showdown at Seaview as Linfield seek to close the gap.
"It's always frustrating not to win, particularly derby matches, but we will go to Seaview with a positive attitude," added Healy.
"It is always a big game, they are leaders and champions and hopefully we can remain unbeaten against them this season."