Irish Premiership: We fell short of our standards - Healy

Aaron Harman celebrates after scoring Glentoran's equaliser at Windsor Park

Linfield manager David Healy has criticised his team's performance in the 1-1 Boxing Day draw with Belfast rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The result is a blow to Linfield's title hopes as they now trail leaders Crusaders by seven points.

"We weren't bright, cute or smart enough to win - we looked short of attacking options," said Healy.

"The second half was not good enough and we fell short of the standards that I expect."

Mark Haughey gave the Blues a deserved early lead but Aaron Harmon equalised as Glentoran improved in the second half.

The focus now switches to Saturday's top-two showdown at Seaview as Linfield seek to close the gap.

"It's always frustrating not to win, particularly derby matches, but we will go to Seaview with a positive attitude," added Healy.

"It is always a big game, they are leaders and champions and hopefully we can remain unbeaten against them this season."