Bruno Manga: Cardiff defender in Gabon squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Bruno Manga has played in 41 internationals for Gabon

Cardiff City will be without defender Bruno Ecuele Manga for at least two matches after he was named in Gabon's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations

Gabon will host the tournament during January and February.

The 28-year-old has started the last three matches for the Bluebirds, who are 19th in the Championship.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has suggested Manga could be among players available for transfer to leave the club during the January window.

Manga was a £5m signing from French club Lorient in September 2014.

Warnock hopes the player's involvement in the Cup of Nations will not be a hindrance to a potential move.