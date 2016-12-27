Hearts players aiming for Ian Cathro win - Arnaud Djoum

Arnaud Djoum says the Hearts players want to win for new head coach Ian Cathro

Hearts players are determined to deliver a first victory of new head coach Ian Cathro's tenure, according to midfielder Arnaud Djoum.

Cathro has one point from three games since succeeding Robbie Neilson but Djoum is predicting a bright future.

"We have to win the next game for him because we trust in him," said Djoum ahead of Tuesday's visit of Kilmarnock.

"It has taken time to adapt, but we've only been working with him for three weeks."

Hearts suffered defeat by Rangers at Tynecastle in Cathro's first competitive game in charge, followed by a draw at home against Partick Thistle.

And the Edinburgh club surrendered a two-goal lead before losing 3-2 to Dundee at Dens Park.

Ian Cathro is still searching for his win as Hearts head coach

"Every single player in the team has a lot of confidence in him because the way he wants to play, everybody wants to play like that," said Djoum.

"So, the next game all of us have to really play for him to give him a good boost for the future, for ourselves as well as for our confidence.

"He's very smart, we know precisely what we have to do and you seen in the first half and even the second half the way we played was okay.

"So the way he's thinking, the way he wants to play suits me as well because I like to play this way, dominating games and getting a lot of time on the ball.

"We just have to believe in him. He's a very good coach and good things will come in the future. Sometimes it takes patience to get better, but good things will come soon."