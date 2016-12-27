Give Chelsea the Premier League trophy now - Robbie Savage

Chelsea need two more victories to equal Arsenal's Premier League record for successive wins

Premier League leaders Chelsea should be given the trophy now, says BBC football pundit Robbie Savage.

The Blues are seven points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City with just over half the season still to go.

And speaking on BBC Radio 5 live after the Blues beat Bournemouth for a club record 12th consecutive league win, Savage says he cannot see beyond Antonio Conte's side for the title.

"Give them the trophy now - I can't see anyone catching them," he said.

"Great defence and great attacking play. They can play all styles; they can break teams down.

Former Wales international midfielder Savage added that Chelsea were coping well with teams setting up defensively against them, noting that West Brom, beaten 1-0 by Chelsea earlier in December, had "played six at the back at times".

If Chelsea beat Stoke at home on New Year's Eve, they can equal Arsenal's record 14-game winning sequence from 2002 when they play Tottenham at White Hart Lane on 4 January.

The Blues, who last won the league in 2014-15, also visit champions Leicester and title rivals Liverpool in January.