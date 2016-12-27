Didier Ndong: Sunderland midfielder called up by Gabon for Africa Cup of Nations

From the section

Ndong signed for Sunderland from French side Lorient for £13.6m

Sunderland's Didier Ndong has been named in Gabon's squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations.

The summer signing from Lorient could miss as many as five matches for the Premier League side should Gabon reach the final.

Ndong, 22, is a regular for Gabon but failed to turn up for international duty in November before a World Cup qualifier. He later apologised.

Gabon are hosting the tournament, which starts on 14 January.

Bruno Ecuele Manga of Cardiff City had also been named in their squad.

Sunderland could also lose Papy Djilobodji (Senegal), Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) and Lamine Kone (Ivory Coast) for the tournament.

Countries must name their final squads by 4 January.

The games Ndong might miss are Sunderland's home FA Cup third-round tie against Burnley on 7 January and Premier League matches against Stoke, West Brom, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.