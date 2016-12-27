Lucas Leiva: Inter Milan keen on loan move for Liverpool midfielder

Lucas has played 324 games for Liverpool but has not been a first choice under manager Jurgen Klopp

Inter Milan are keen to sign Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva on loan for the remainder of the season.

No deal has been agreed yet but the Italian side want to bolster their squad before they resume after their winter break on 8 January.

Lucas, 29, is not Inter's only option but club sources have indicated there is a "strong possibility" of the move going through.

The Brazilian is Liverpool's longest-serving player.

Lucas joined Liverpool from Brazilian side Gremio in 2007 and has been capped 24 times by his country.

He has played 324 games in all competitions for the Anfield side but has started only three games in the Premier League this season.