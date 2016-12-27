Bob Bradley: Swansea City sack American manager

Swansea City have sacked Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the Premier League club.

The 4-1 home defeat by West Ham on Boxing Day left Swansea four points adrift of safety in the Premier League.

It was their seventh loss in 11 games since Bradley became the first American boss in the top flight after replacing Francesco Guidolin on 3 October.

He managed USA, Egypt and Stabaek in Norway before leaving Le Havre to succeed January appointment Guidolin.

The club tweeted: "Swansea City can confirm that the club has parted company with manager Bob Bradley."

At the time of Bradley's arrival, Swansea were above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Current staff members Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take temporary charge, starting with Swansea's New Year's Eve home game against Bournemouth.

