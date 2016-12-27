Bob Bradley: Swansea City have to 'get rid' of manager, says Ian Walsh

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea 1-4 West Ham: Bob Bradley says Swans are in a 'rut'

Former Swansea City striker Ian Walsh says the club have to replace manager Bob Bradley immediately to have any chance of avoiding relegation.

Swansea's Boxing Day's 4-1 home defeat by West Ham left them four points adrift of safety in the Premier League.

Bradley, appointed in October, believes he can save Swansea from relegation and remains "committed" but Walsh in unconvinced.

"You just feel he's out of his depth," Walsh told BBC Radio Wales.

"He's not up to it, he's not aware of what needs to be going on.

"Yes, the players have to take a lot of responsibility but the buck stops with the man at the top. He's failed at what he's tried to achieve."

Swansea City have conceded 29 goals in Bob Bradley's 11 games at the helm.

Swansea fans called for the American to be sacked during the defeat to West Ham, his seventh loss in 11 games since succeeding Francesco Guidolin in October.

Prior to the West Ham match, Bradley had admitted his future could depend on the outcome of the Boxing Day fixture and the home encounter with Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

Ex-Wales international Walsh, who spent two years at Swansea between 1982 and 1984, says American owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan need to replace their compatriot.

"I think this can only go one way and that would be relegation so something has to be done," Walsh added.

"The American owners have given the American managers the chance and that's naïve to say the least.

"The owners have got to say 'we've given you an opportunity and it's not working.'

"They've got to get rid of Bob Bradley very, very quickly and bring somebody else in.

"The American owners have got to stand up, be counted and put their money where their mouth is and give someone the opportunity to see if they can drag Swansea out of the mire."