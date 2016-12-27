Scottish Gossip: Old Firm derby, Rodgers, Hill, Murray, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers defender Clint Hill insists his side can shatter Celtic's unbeaten start to the season when they lock horns in the Old Firm at Ibrox on Hogmanay.

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged talented young Scottish footballers to forget fish and chips and model themselves on tennis number one Andy Murray.

"What an example that boy is," says Rodgers. "Unbelievable. You've got great sports people in Scotland and he's the biggest example for everyone." (Various)

Rangers' time in the lower leagues helped save Scottish football's minnows, according to former Ibrox boss Stuart McCall. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers says Andy Murray sets a great example to young athletes

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd insists he won't back down in his war of words with Hearts boss Ian Cathro.

Boyd, who was critical of Cathro's appointment as Robbie Neilson's successor, said: "It was news from three or four weeks ago. For me, it is finished. Maybe he needs to do his talking now." The sides meet at Tynecastle in the Premiership later tonight. (Various)

Tommy Wright is confident his St Johnstone side can "cause Rangers problems" in their Premiership encounter in Perth on Wednesday. (Various)

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum says Ian Cathro has the 100% backing of the dressing room - and that his team aim to prove that by winning their next two home games. "I've seen enough of the gaffer to know he's a very good coach," Djoum said. (Various)

Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds believe the criticism the Dons have received for their inconsistent form in the Premiership goes with the territory of being one of the top sides in the country. (Various)

Hamilton Accies' midfielder Darian MacKinnon will use words of encouragement from Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers - following Accies' 3-0 defeat last Saturday - to inspire him to help end his side's nine-game winless run. "He [Rodgers] just said that I did well and worked hard," said MacKinnon. "He's a good guy and a top coach as well." (Various)

Hibernian forward Martin Boyle says the Easter Road outfit are "hurting" after being knocked off top spot in the Championship by promotion rivals Dundee United. "Getting knocked off the top is hurting us and we've really got to be back up to the top of the league," he said. "Dundee United are doing really well at the moment and they're really challenging us." (Various)