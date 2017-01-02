Crystal Palace v Swansea City

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has failed to win either of his first two Premier League games in charge of a club for the first time in his career.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will have Damien Delaney available again after he missed the loss to Arsenal due to suspension.

Wilfried Zaha has been given special dispensation to play before going to the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.

Swansea's Wayne Routledge will be checked after he missed the defeat to Bournemouth due to a mouth abscess.

Fernando Llorente is also a doubt after picking up a knock, but Jefferson Montero is definitely absent.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce: "Our players need to get ready for Swansea on Tuesday night - that's the big game they need to win.

"Watching Premier League football this year, the top six are so much better than last year so it's always hard to pick up points against them. "Our big game's on Tuesday, there's no doubt about it. We're going to survive by beating teams in the bottom half."

Swansea caretaker manager Alan Curtis: "The first goal seems to be crucial at the moment.

"Confidence seems to drain from us when we go behind. I suppose the explanation for that is that we are bottom of the table, we are not winning games and we are conceding too many goals.

"It's a crisis of confidence when we concede a goal."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A lot of journalists have been saying Crystal Palace should avoid relegation now Sam Allardyce is in charge. They should never have been close to relegation in the first place.

As for Swansea, this should be Paul Clement's first game and with any new manager you always get a reaction. I just don't think it will be enough for this fixture.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The reverse fixture in November was only the second time the Swans had scored five goals in a Premier League match and only the third time Palace had scored four away from home in the competition.

There were as many goals in that fixture as there had been in the previous six combined.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce lost his first Premier League meeting against Swansea City whilst with West Ham in 2012, but is unbeaten in his last six meetings with them in the competition (W4 D2).

Crystal Palace

Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League away games, since a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in December 2015.

The Eagles have lost five of their last six Premier League fixtures at Selhurst Park.

However, their last three league wins at home have come against sides beginning with the letter S (Stoke twice and Southampton).

Swansea

Swansea are without a win in their last eight away games in the top-flight, conceding an average of 2.6 goals per game.

The Swans have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games and have conceded three or more goals in eight of those matches.

They have suffered defeat their last four league games - they have never lost five in a row in the top-flight before.

Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 52% Probability of away win: 24%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.