Premier League
Crystal Palace20:00Swansea
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Swansea City

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has failed to win either of his first two Premier League games in charge of a club for the first time in his career.

    TEAM NEWS

    Crystal Palace will have Damien Delaney available again after he missed the loss to Arsenal due to suspension.

    Wilfried Zaha has been given special dispensation to play before going to the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.

    Swansea's Wayne Routledge will be checked after he missed the defeat to Bournemouth due to a mouth abscess.

    Fernando Llorente is also a doubt after picking up a knock, but Jefferson Montero is definitely absent.

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce: "Our players need to get ready for Swansea on Tuesday night - that's the big game they need to win.

    "Watching Premier League football this year, the top six are so much better than last year so it's always hard to pick up points against them. "Our big game's on Tuesday, there's no doubt about it. We're going to survive by beating teams in the bottom half."

    Swansea caretaker manager Alan Curtis: "The first goal seems to be crucial at the moment.

    "Confidence seems to drain from us when we go behind. I suppose the explanation for that is that we are bottom of the table, we are not winning games and we are conceding too many goals.

    "It's a crisis of confidence when we concede a goal."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    A lot of journalists have been saying Crystal Palace should avoid relegation now Sam Allardyce is in charge. They should never have been close to relegation in the first place.

    As for Swansea, this should be Paul Clement's first game and with any new manager you always get a reaction. I just don't think it will be enough for this fixture.

    Prediction: 2-0

    Lawro's full predictions v comedian Arron Crascall

    • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game
    Swansea's players beating Crystal Palace

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • The reverse fixture in November was only the second time the Swans had scored five goals in a Premier League match and only the third time Palace had scored four away from home in the competition.
    • There were as many goals in that fixture as there had been in the previous six combined.
    • Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce lost his first Premier League meeting against Swansea City whilst with West Ham in 2012, but is unbeaten in his last six meetings with them in the competition (W4 D2).

    Crystal Palace

    • Palace have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League away games, since a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in December 2015.
    • The Eagles have lost five of their last six Premier League fixtures at Selhurst Park.
    • However, their last three league wins at home have come against sides beginning with the letter S (Stoke twice and Southampton).

    Swansea

    • Swansea are without a win in their last eight away games in the top-flight, conceding an average of 2.6 goals per game.
    • The Swans have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League games and have conceded three or more goals in eight of those matches.
    • They have suffered defeat their last four league games - they have never lost five in a row in the top-flight before.
    Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 24%
    Probability of home win: 52%Probability of away win: 24%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Chelsea1916122949
    2Liverpool2013522544
    3Man City2013341942
    4Arsenal1912432240
    5Tottenham1911622339
    6Man Utd2011631239
    7Everton20866530
    8West Brom20857429
    9Bournemouth19739-524
    10Southampton20668-624
    11Burnley207211-923
    12Watford19649-1122
    13West Ham206410-1222
    14Leicester20569-721
    15Stoke19568-1021
    16Middlesbrough20479-519
    17Crystal Palace194411-616
    18Sunderland204313-1815
    19Hull203413-2713
    20Swansea193313-2312
    View full Premier League table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Love to dance

    Love to Dance Abbots Langley
    Urban orienteering in action...!

    Didcot Urban Race

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired