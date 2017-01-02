Bournemouth v Arsenal

Arsenal have lost their last two away matches despite leading 1-0 in both games.

TEAM NEWS

Striker Benik Afobe will be available for Bournemouth after opting not to play for DR Congo at this month's Africa Cup of Nations.

However, on-loan Jack Wilshere is ineligible against his parent club and Marc Pugh remains an injury doubt.

Arsenal could be without midfielder Mesut Ozil, who missed the win over Crystal Palace through illness.

Mohamed Elneny is at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Theo Walcott and Kieran Gibbs could miss out through injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Bruce-Ball: "Scorpion pun alert! The football world continues to marvel at Olivier Giroud's remarkable goal, but will there be a sting in the tail for Arsenal on the south coast?

"Bournemouth are having an excellent season. At the half-way stage they were 10 points clear of the relegation zone after their 3-0 win at Swansea, they'd won as many home games as Manchester City and Manchester United and were actually a little unlucky to lose 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium at the end of November.

"But if Arsenal harbour serious hopes of hauling in Chelsea, then they need to win this game and probably their next three league games before facing Antonio Conte's side on 4 February."

Twitter: @alibruceball

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We're still in that moment as a team where we haven't consolidated any consistent run. That's what we're looking to do.

"The players have the ability to respond to disappointments and the ability to produce, individually, some very good performances.

"So it's a case of trying to do it on a more consistent basis will be the key for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth had a good win at Swansea but they will be without Jack Wilshere for the visit of his parent club.

Arsenal lost 2-1 at Manchester City and Everton over Christmas and that was perhaps a little blip. It seems to have gone unnoticed, though, and I think they will win on the south coast.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won all three of their Premier League matches against Bournemouth, scoring 10 goals and conceding just one.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have won five league matches at home this season, the same amount they won in their entire debut campaign in the Premier League (2015-16).

They have scored in all but one of their nine league matches at home this season.

However, they have conceded two or more goals in three of their last four games at the Vitality Stadium (W2, L2).

Arsenal

Arsenal could lose three consecutive away league matches for the first time since August to October 2011.

They have lost their last two Premier League away games from winning positions.

The Gunners have reached 40 points at the halfway stage of the season. They have achieved this only once in their last six campaigns (42 in 2013-14).

Alexis Sanchez has scored nine goals and assisted three more in nine Premier League away appearances this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-2 Probability of draw: 22% Probability of home win: 18% Probability of away win: 60%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.