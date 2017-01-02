Stoke City v Watford

An own goal by goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes saw Stoke beat Watford earlier this season

TEAM NEWS

Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic is available to face Watford after serving a three-match suspension.

Ramadan Sobhi and Wilfried Bony are likely to miss out because of the Africa Cup of Nations, while Jonathan Walters is doubtful with a knee injury.

Juan Zuniga and Nordin Amrabat have joined Watford's lengthy injury list after suffering ankle and leg injuries respectively on Sunday.

However, Hornets defender Miguel Britos returns after a one-match ban.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "We're giving goals up too readily. We'll address that. A lot of the elements of our play, apart from that, are very good.

We had a good result against Watford not too long back. We just need to revisit our thoughts on that one and play as well as we know we can, but clearly take out the catastrophic errors."

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri: "We have 50 per cent less time to prepare than Stoke. They had more rest than us.

"It will be very difficult but I guarantee we will do everything possible to defend the badge."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

One to watch from behind the settee. Stoke were competitive at Chelsea - not many teams score two at Stamford Bridge. They were also competitive at Liverpool, but no matter how you look at it they have still conceded 10 goals in three games.

Watford simply did not turn up against Tottenham at Vicarage Road, a complete non-performance, and I can see nothing but more frustration for them here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

All three Premier League meetings between these sides have been won by the away team.

Watford are unbeaten on their last four league visits to Stoke (W3, D1).

Stoke City

Stoke are without a victory in their last five league matches (D2, L3).

However, they have only lost one of their previous seven home league games (W3, D3).

The Potters have kept clean sheets in two of their last three Premier League matches at home.

Peter Crouch will be looking to score in successive Premier League appearances for the first time since February 2015.

Watford

Watford have won just one of their last seven league matches (D1, L5).

They have only scored two goals in their last four league matches.

Troy Deeney has scored two goals in his three previous Premier League games against the Potters.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 24%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.