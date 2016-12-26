BBC Sport - Hull City 0-3 Manchester City: Guardiola enjoys 'tradition'
Win helps Guardiola enjoy 'tradition'
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the 3-0 win over Hull City at the KCOM stadium helps him enjoy the "marvellous tradition" of Boxing Day football in England.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, BBC One 10:55 GMT.
