BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Linfield held at home by 10-man Glentoran
Linfield lie seven points behind Premiership leaders Crusaders after being held to a 1-1 draw by Belfast rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park on Boxing Day.
Mark Haughey gave the Blues the lead with a downward header in the first half but Aaron Harmon levelled by looping a fine header past Roy Carroll on the hour.
The Glens had Stephen McAlorum sent-off for a rash challenge on Sean Ward.
