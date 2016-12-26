Linfield lie seven points behind Premiership leaders Crusaders after being held to a 1-1 draw by Belfast rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park on Boxing Day.

Mark Haughey gave the Blues the lead with a downward header in the first half but Aaron Harmon levelled by looping a fine header past Roy Carroll on the hour.

The Glens had Stephen McAlorum sent-off for a rash challenge on Sean Ward.