BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth: Antonio Conte proud of 'fantastic' run
Conte proud of 'fantastic' run
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praises his players after a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge extends their "fantastic" run to 12 consecutive Premier League wins.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, BBC One 10:55 GMT.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired