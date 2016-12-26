BBC Sport - Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland: Jose Mourinho praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Mourinho hails 'beauty' of Mkhitaryan goal
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises the "beauty" of football after Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores a sublime flick in a 3-1 Premier League win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, BBC One 10:55 GMT.
