BBC Sport - Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace: Walter Mazzarri 'doesn't like' display
Mazzarri 'doesn't like' Watford display
- From the section Football
Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri "doesn't like" his side's display for the first time since taking charge after a 1-1 Premier League home draw with Crystal Palace.
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, BBC One 10:55 GMT.
