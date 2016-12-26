'Some of my Cardiff City players lack desire' - Neil Warnock

Goalkeeper Brian Murphy was praised by boss Neil Warnock as he made his Cardiff City debut aged 33 at Brentford

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has accused his players of lacking "desire" as they again conceded a late goal to miss out on three points.

The Bluebirds looked to have secured the win when Kenneth Zohore scored with two minutes left at Brentford, but Sullay Kaikai levelled in added-time.

In their last match, Cardiff lost to Barnsley via a late goal and Warnock rounded on his men this time.

"I would not want one or two of them in the trenches with me," said Warnock.

Peter Whittingham scored from the penalty spot to put the visitors ahead before Kaikai levelled with his first to set up the late drama at Griffin Park.

The Bluebirds have kept just two clean-sheets all season and, as the transfer window approaches, Warnock warned he was ready to make changes.

"It's the desire to keep your goal intact when you are 2-1 up," said Warnock.

"That's the difference between top players and what I call average players.

"At a crucial time today we had average players in certain areas and we got punished.

"I just think it's desire, you want to stop a cross, you stop a cross, you get hit in the face, don't you? But it's too easy against us at times.

"That's disappointing. The 90th minute and we can't hold on? That's Sunday league.

"It's not long till January now. Nothing's in place, it's not easy to do business in January, but I know where I want to improve the squad, put it that way."

Goalkeeper Brain Murphy pulled off a string of good saves to be among the players who managed to impress Warnock.

Murphy was making his Cardiff debut at the age of 33 after Warnock dropped Ben Amos following a string of disappointing showings in goal.

"Murphy should get a lot of praise," added the Bluebirds' boss.

"Okay, he did a bad kick for the goal (late equaliser), but his mates should have got him out it with the saves he pulled off.

"I've got Murphy in goal now and I thought he played well and it was a good decision.

"I've been disappointed in quite a few goals and we decided to make the change. You can read into that what you want."