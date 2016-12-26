BBC Sport - Leicester 0-2 Everton: Ronald Koeman praises Everton confidence
Koeman hails Everton's confidence
- From the section Football
Ronald Koeman says Everton played with "confidence" during their 2-0 win at Leicester which he calls a "very good team performance".
MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 0-2 Everton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Boxing Day, 22:55 GMT, BBC One.
