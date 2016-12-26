BBC Sport - Leicester 0-2 Everton: Nothing easy this season - Claudio Ranieri

Nothing is easy this season - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri says "nothing is easy" for Leicester City after they lost 2-0 at home to Everton, but urges supporters to "stay together".

MATCH REPORT: Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Boxing Day, 22:55 GMT, BBC One.

