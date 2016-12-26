BBC Sport - Swansea 1-4 West Ham: Bob Bradley says Swans are in a 'rut'
Swansea in such a rut - Bob Bradley
- From the section Football
Bob Bradley says Swansea are in "such a rut" after their 4-1 defeat at home to West Ham led to a third consecutive loss, but vows to "be strong and carry on" despite chants against him from the home supporters.
MATCH REPORT: Swansea City 1-4 West Ham United
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Boxing Day, 22:55 GMT, BBC ONE.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired