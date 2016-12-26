BBC Sport - Swansea 1-4 West Ham: Bob Bradley says Swans are in a 'rut'

Swansea in such a rut - Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley says Swansea are in "such a rut" after their 4-1 defeat at home to West Ham led to a third consecutive loss, but vows to "be strong and carry on" despite chants against him from the home supporters.

MATCH REPORT: Swansea City 1-4 West Ham United

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Boxing Day, 22:55 GMT, BBC ONE.

