Sean Dyche says he is happy to win a "close, ugly" game after his Burnley team beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at Turf Moor, through an Andre Gray goal.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Boxing Day, 22:55 GMT, BBC ONE.

