Dyche happy to win 'close, ugly' game
- From the section Football
Sean Dyche says he is happy to win a "close, ugly" game after his Burnley team beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at Turf Moor, through an Andre Gray goal.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-0 Middlesbrough
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Boxing Day, 22:55 GMT, BBC ONE.
