BBC Sport - Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace: Sam Allardyce 'bemused' by Wilfried Zaha penalty denial
Allardyce 'bemused' by Zaha penalty decision
New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says he is "bemused" by referee Mark Clattenburg's decision not to award his team a penalty after Wilfried Zaha went down in the box during their 1-1 draw at Watford.
