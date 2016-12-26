Jamie Vardy: Leicester print masks to show support to banned striker

The Jamie Vardy masks have been placed in the home stands at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City have printed 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks for their Boxing Day game with Everton to show their support to the banned England striker.

Vardy is serving a three-match suspension after being sent off at Stoke on 17 December for a two-footed challenge on Mame Biram Diouf.

Leicester's appeal against the ban was rejected by the Football Association.

In an Instagram post, Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha said the decision was "unfair".

FA chairman Greg Clarke is set to attend the game at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The Premier League champions have won only four of their opening 17 league games of the season and are three points above the relegation zone.

Vardy will also miss games against West Ham and Middlesbrough but will be available again for the FA Cup third-round tie against Everton at Goodison Park on 7 January.

The Jamie Vardy masks were placed next to Leicester's famous cardboard clappers

One of the Jamie Vardy masks came to a soggy end before the match against Everton