Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hibernian
|19
|11
|6
|2
|32
|11
|21
|39
|2
|Dundee Utd
|19
|11
|5
|3
|27
|14
|13
|38
|3
|Morton
|18
|7
|7
|4
|25
|19
|6
|28
|4
|Falkirk
|19
|7
|6
|6
|26
|23
|3
|27
|5
|Raith Rovers
|17
|6
|7
|4
|20
|16
|4
|25
|6
|Queen of Sth
|19
|5
|6
|8
|22
|29
|-7
|21
|7
|Dumbarton
|19
|5
|6
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|21
|8
|Ayr
|19
|4
|7
|8
|18
|28
|-10
|19
|9
|Dunfermline
|18
|4
|6
|8
|22
|29
|-7
|18
|10
|St Mirren
|19
|2
|6
|11
|18
|34
|-16
|12
Scottish Premiership, Mon 2 Jan, 19:00 GMT, BBC Two Scotland
Scottish Championship, Fri 6 Jan, 19:45 GMT, BBC Radio Scotland
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired