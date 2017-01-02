Scottish Championship
Raith Rovers15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Stark's Park

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Jason Talbot
Jason Talbot will be hoping to help Dunfermline to victory in the Fife derby

    Match report to follow.

    Monday 2nd January 2017

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Hibernian1911622139
    2Dundee Utd1911531338
    3Morton18774628
    4Falkirk19766327
    5Raith Rovers17674425
    6Queen of Sth19568-721
    7Dumbarton19568-721
    8Ayr19478-1019
    9Dunfermline18468-718
    10St Mirren192611-1612
