West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull City

Gareth McAuley's header appeared to be kept out but the goalline decision system ruled it had crossed

West Bromwich Albion took advantage of a second-half Hull capitulation to record back-to-back Premier League wins for just the second time this season.

The Baggies fell behind after a sluggish start when Robert Snodgrass struck to continue his fine form.

Hull managed 11 shots by the interval but as half-time neared, the home side began to probe and they levelled when the unmarked Chris Brunt headed in a corner after the restart.

The away side's slack defending was punished again when Gareth McAuley powered a header in, referee Mark Clattenburg awarding the goal through use of goalline technology.

And James Morrison extinguished any Hull hopes of a first league point away from home since September when he turned in from 10 yards.

Hull failed to make their early dominance pay but were found wanting when Tony Pulis switched to three at the back late in the first half and Mike Phelan's side remain three points from safety.

The Baggies, meanwhile, are eighth on 29 points - the second-highest tally they have ever achieved after 20 games in a Premier League season.

Relive West Brom's comeback

Pulis switch brings success

The touch map above shows the first 30 minutes, where West Brom did not touch the ball in Hull's area (left) while the visitors (right) were on top

Pulis looked visibly angered by West Brom's insipid early offering as his side took 34 minutes to even have an attempt at goal.

Snodgrass ran rings around the home midfield at times and, but for a critical last-ditch tackle from McAuley to deny Adama Diomande, the away side could have extended their lead.

An injury to Jonny Evans provided a catalyst for change as West Brom switched to three at the back, pushing Brunt into left midfield from his earlier role at left back.

Extra bodies in midfield stopped Hull winning second balls at will and West Brom turned the game - two deep corners from Matt Phillips allowing Brunt and McAuley to finish.

BBC Radio 5 live reporter Pat Murphy feels McAuley's key first-half tackle was a pivotal moment

Phillips now has eight assists in the league - only Kevin de Bruyne has more. The £5.5m summer signing is looking a shrewd investment.

Such business should stand Pulis in good stead when it comes to strengthening in January and ahead of kick-off, chairman John Williams said the club will do everything it can to acquire "immediate first-team selections".

His new year message cited concerns over falling crowds at the Hawthorns. It was the only negative on a day where the Baggies delivered again.

'I can't defend the corners'

West Brom have only had more points after 20 games in the Premier League in one other season

Mike Phelan's demeanour in his post-match interview was that of a man helpless to his side's failings.

"I can't defend the corners and my staff can't defend the corners," he told BBC Sport, adding his team did not "carry out the basics".

Hull have now conceded 24 goals in 10 away games this season and are 22 matches without a clean sheet - equalling a club record set in 1991.

Referee Mark Clattenburg pointed to his watch to highlight Gareth McAuley's header had just crossed the line

A defeat after such early promise will no doubt hurt badly and it is hard to see where Phelan's side will find the clean sheets that will give them any chance of survival.

The future of Snodgrass is also a concern. He said this week that he has not agreed a new deal and the club have activated a short-term extension of his contract.

The Scot has been involved in nine of Hull's 17 goals - scoring seven and creating two.

He must be kept and some January defensive signings also seem critical to their fading survival hopes.

Man of the match - James Morrison

Matt Phillips impressed again, creating two goals, but James Morrison deserved his goal after a neat display which saw him complete 87% of his passes

'New signings sought' - what the manager's said

Media playback is not supported on this device Baggies had to match Hull's 'potency' - Pulis

West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "We changed things around 30 minutes into the first half. Their shape was more potent than ours. As soon as we did that we got into the game more. After that they didn't create a lot and it's another great three points for us.

"We are delighted to be on 29 points, it's been a good year for us. Now we need to bring a couple in to improve the group and give everyone a lift again."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Basic' errors annoy Hull boss Phelan

Hull City manager Mike Phelan: "Everyone has a man and marker. If you switch off you get punished when you're in a dominant situation. We played an excellent first half but within five minutes the game was changed.

"It shouldn't happen. We should be a lot more disciplined and focused. You have to do the dirty bits at times. Taking responsibility, marking your men and seeing it through. If you are not going to do that you are going to suffer."

Baggies use their head - the stats...

Chris Brunt was free at the back post to power his header high into the net

West Brom have netted three or more goals in five different home league games this season, more than in any previous Premier League campaign.

Hull have lost each of their last eight Premier League away games, the worst such run since Newcastle lost nine in a row up to April 2016.

Courtesy of Brunt's goal, the Baggies became the first side to hit double figures for headed goals in the Premier League this season (10, rising to 11 via McAuley's goal).

Up next?

West Brom - who will lose Allan Nyom to the Africa Cup of Nations - have an FA Cup third round home tie against Derby on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Hull - who will now be without Ahmed Elmohamady and Dieumerci Mbokani due to the tournament in Gabon - host fellow league strugglers Swansea City in the same competition at the same time.