Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City

Riyad Mahrez was unable to influence the game for Leicester

Middlesbrough and Leicester played out a dull goalless draw at the Riverside to boost their respective effort to pull clear of the bottom three.

In a game bereft of clear-cut chances, there were just four efforts on target throughout the whole 90 minutes.

Middlesbrough wanted a penalty when Robert Huth brought down Adama Traore and Boro's Gaston Ramirez lashed the best opportunity wide from six yards.

Leicester, without a Premier League away win this season compared to 11 in last term's title-winning campaign, saw Leonardo Ulloa head a corner straight at Brad Guzan.

Boro move five points clear of the drop zone, while Leicester have a seven-point cushion.

Was it a penalty? Huth thinks so

Possibly the most interesting event at the Riverside came after the game, when Huth admitted he should have conceded a penalty.

The German defender tried to get out of the way as Traore wormed his way into the area in the first half, but made contact with the Boro winger.

"We got lucky," Huth told Sky Sports.

Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin, watching the game for BBC Radio 5 live, disagreed with Huth, saying: "There is nothing you can do as a defender. There is contact, but contact does not mean a penalty kick."

More to follow.