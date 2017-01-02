Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester City

Premier League
Middlesbrough0Leicester0

By Chris Osborne

BBC Sport

Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez was unable to influence the game for Leicester

Middlesbrough and Leicester played out a dull goalless draw at the Riverside to boost their respective effort to pull clear of the bottom three.

In a game bereft of clear-cut chances, there were just four efforts on target throughout the whole 90 minutes.

Middlesbrough wanted a penalty when Robert Huth brought down Adama Traore and Boro's Gaston Ramirez lashed the best opportunity wide from six yards.

Leicester, without a Premier League away win this season compared to 11 in last term's title-winning campaign, saw Leonardo Ulloa head a corner straight at Brad Guzan.

Boro move five points clear of the drop zone, while Leicester have a seven-point cushion.

Was it a penalty? Huth thinks so

Possibly the most interesting event at the Riverside came after the game, when Huth admitted he should have conceded a penalty.

The German defender tried to get out of the way as Traore wormed his way into the area in the first half, but made contact with the Boro winger.

"We got lucky," Huth told Sky Sports.

Ex-Chelsea winger Pat Nevin, watching the game for BBC Radio 5 live, disagreed with Huth, saying: "There is nothing you can do as a defender. There is contact, but contact does not mean a penalty kick."

More to follow.

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 12Guzan
  • 17BarragánSubstituted forFriendat 34'minutes
  • 25Chambers
  • 6GibsonBooked at 43mins
  • 2Fabio
  • 14de Roon
  • 8ClaytonBooked at 90mins
  • 34ForshawSubstituted forLeadbitterat 89'minutes
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forDowningat 80'minutes
  • 10Negredo
  • 21RamírezBooked at 26mins

Substitutes

  • 1Konstantopoulos
  • 3Friend
  • 5Bernardo
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 9Rhodes
  • 18Stuani
  • 19Downing

Leicester

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 17Simpson
  • 5Morgan
  • 6Huth
  • 28Fuchs
  • 24MendySubstituted forAlbrightonat 83'minutes
  • 13Amartey
  • 10King
  • 20OkazakiSubstituted forGrayat 74'minutes
  • 23Ulloa
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forMusaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hernández
  • 3Chilwell
  • 7Musa
  • 11Albrighton
  • 21Zieler
  • 22Gray
  • 27Wasilewski
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
32,437

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Middlesbrough 0, Leicester City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Leicester City 0.

Attempt saved. Andy King (Leicester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Amartey with a headed pass.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough).

Andy King (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Grant Leadbitter replaces Adam Forshaw.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough) because of an injury.

Fabio (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City).

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Nampalys Mendy.

Attempt missed. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Stewart Downing replaces Adama Traoré.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) because of an injury.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Ahmed Musa.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Demarai Gray replaces Shinji Okazaki.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Ahmed Musa replaces Riyad Mahrez.

Attempt saved. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Fuchs with a cross.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Fabio.

Attempt missed. George Friend (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.

Foul by Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough).

Andy King (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Fabio (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Fuchs (Leicester City).

Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Ulloa.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough).

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).

Attempt missed. Andy King (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.

Attempt blocked. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.

Attempt saved. George Friend (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Middlesbrough 0, Leicester City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Leicester City 0.

Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea1916122949
2Liverpool2013522544
3Arsenal1912432240
4Man City2012441840
5Tottenham1911622339
6Man Utd1910631036
7Everton20776228
8West Brom20767227
9Southampton20677-325
10Bournemouth19739-524
11Burnley207310-824
12West Ham19649-1022
13Watford19649-1122
14Leicester20569-721
15Stoke19568-1021
16Middlesbrough20479-519
17Crystal Palace194411-616
18Sunderland204313-1815
19Hull203512-2514
20Swansea193313-2312
View full Premier League table

