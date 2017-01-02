Match ends, Everton 3, Southampton 0.
Everton 3-0 Southampton
Everton boss Ronald Koeman enjoyed a win over former club Southampton thanks to goals from Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku.
The match had lacked quality and chances until substitute Valencia scored his first goal for the club, driving in a shot from close range after Lukaku's header had been saved.
Valencia was also involved in the second goal as he won a penalty when he was fouled by Maya Yoshida.
Baines stepped up to score calmly from the spot before Lukaku latched on to a Tom Davies pass and smashed a shot into the top corner.
Everton stay seventh and moved six points clear of 10th-placed Southampton, who lost a third Premier League game in succession - their worst run since December 2014 when they lost four in a row.
Valencia makes key contribution
This match was drifting towards goalless obscurity before the introduction of Valencia as a 61st-minute substitute.
The forward added an extra attacking dimension to Everton's play as his pace combined with the support of Lukaku, who helped set up the opener.
Lukaku spread the ball wide to Seamus Coleman and got on the end of the right-back's cross to send in a header which keeper Fraser Forster saved with his boot before Valencia converted the rebound.
After Valencia also had a hand in the second, Lukaku was rewarded for his tireless display with his 11th goal of the season.
The Belgium forward's goal was created by Davies - and the 18-year-old midfielder's display will be another bonus for Koeman, with Idrissa Gueye set to be absent as he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.
Hectic schedule tires Southampton
Southampton were playing their third match in six days - compared with Everton's same number of outings in eight days - and they wilted after conceding the first goal.
Up until that moment, there had not been much between the sides and, had forward Nathan Redmond been more clinical, they could have taken the lead.
Redmond was in on goal after a clipped pass by Jay Rodriguez but, despite getting plenty of power on his shot, sent it too close to keeper Joel Robles, who beat the effort away.
"It is unfair," said Saints boss Claude Puel, whose side came into the game on the back of defeats by Tottenham and West Brom. "It was a balanced game but the first goal was difficult to accept. Players were tired.
"They played two days ago and it was difficult to finish this game but the spirit and the attitude of the team was good."
Man of the match - Romelu Lukaku
What they said:
Everton boss Ronald Koeman: "The tempo was higher in the second half, we created opportunities to score and you see the final result.
"When Enner Valencia came in it was not just about his goal, it was his whole performance - we needed that pace in the second half.
"Keeping a clean sheet is always important. We did well defensively.
"I am busy with all the fixtures we have and maybe the board will be busy to bring the players in."
Southampton boss Claude Puel: "I am sorry for the players because they did good work and it is a shame to concede three goals in this game. For the moment we are unlucky."
Lukaku trails only Aguero and Kane
- Everton are unbeaten in their last 12 home Premier League games against Southampton (W9 D3), conceding just six goals in that time.
- Leighton Baines became the third defender to score 30 Premier League goals after John Terry (40) and David Unsworth (38).
- The Toffees have scored at least two goals in five of their last six Premier League games, failing to score in the other (0-1 vs Liverpool).
- Since Romelu Lukaku's debut for Everton in September 2013, only Sergio Aguero (77) and Harry Kane (59) have scored more Premier League goals than him (54).
- Ronald Koeman became the first manager to field two teenagers in a Premier League game (Calvert-Lewin, 19 and Davies, 18) since Louis van Gaal for Manchester United against Bournemouth in May (Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Marcus Rashford).
What next?
Everton host Leicester City and Southampton travel to Norwich as both sides are in FA Cup action on Saturday, 7 January at 15:00 GMT.
Line-ups
Everton
- 1Robles
- 23Coleman
- 5Williams
- 25Funes Mori
- 3Baines
- 17Gueye
- 26Davies
- 12LennonSubstituted forE Valenciaat 61'minutes
- 29Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMirallasat 12'minutes
- 8BarkleySubstituted forBarryat 85'minutes
- 10R Lukaku
Substitutes
- 6Jagielka
- 11Mirallas
- 15Cleverley
- 18Barry
- 19E Valencia
- 30Holgate
- 41Hewelt
Southampton
- 1Forster
- 2SoaresSubstituted forStephensat 6'minutes
- 6Fonte
- 3Yoshida
- 38McQueen
- 4ClasieSubstituted forLongat 78'minutes
- 14Romeu
- 16Ward-ProwseBooked at 40mins
- 11TadicSubstituted forBoufalat 67'minutes
- 9Rodriguez
- 22Redmond
Substitutes
- 7Long
- 8Davis
- 18Reed
- 19Boufal
- 21Bertrand
- 24Stephens
- 41Lewis
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 38,891
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 3, Southampton 0.
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Shane Long.
Foul by Enner Valencia (Everton).
Sam McQueen (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 3, Southampton 0. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Davies with a through ball.
Seamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Southampton).
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Idrissa Gueye.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Enner Valencia.
Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maya Yoshida (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Gareth Barry replaces Ross Barkley.
Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Enner Valencia (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
Offside, Everton. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 2, Southampton 0. Leighton Baines (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Everton. Enner Valencia draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Maya Yoshida (Southampton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin Mirallas.
Enner Valencia (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Jordy Clasie.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by José Fonte.
Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Southampton).
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1, Southampton 0. Enner Valencia (Everton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Attempt saved. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seamus Coleman with a cross.
Enner Valencia (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leighton Baines.
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Rodriguez with a through ball.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Maya Yoshida.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Sofiane Boufal replaces Dusan Tadic.
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ashley Williams.