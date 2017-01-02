Everton 3-0 Southampton

Enner Valencia’s goal was his first in the Premier League since January 2016

Everton boss Ronald Koeman enjoyed a win over former club Southampton thanks to goals from Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku.

The match had lacked quality and chances until substitute Valencia scored his first goal for the club, driving in a shot from close range after Lukaku's header had been saved.

Valencia was also involved in the second goal as he won a penalty when he was fouled by Maya Yoshida.

Baines stepped up to score calmly from the spot before Lukaku latched on to a Tom Davies pass and smashed a shot into the top corner.

Everton stay seventh and moved six points clear of 10th-placed Southampton, who lost a third Premier League game in succession - their worst run since December 2014 when they lost four in a row.

Valencia makes key contribution

This match was drifting towards goalless obscurity before the introduction of Valencia as a 61st-minute substitute.

The forward added an extra attacking dimension to Everton's play as his pace combined with the support of Lukaku, who helped set up the opener.

Lukaku spread the ball wide to Seamus Coleman and got on the end of the right-back's cross to send in a header which keeper Fraser Forster saved with his boot before Valencia converted the rebound.

After Valencia also had a hand in the second, Lukaku was rewarded for his tireless display with his 11th goal of the season.

The Belgium forward's goal was created by Davies - and the 18-year-old midfielder's display will be another bonus for Koeman, with Idrissa Gueye set to be absent as he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Tom Davies covered more distance (12.13km) than any Everton player and his touchmap shows his influence in the game

Hectic schedule tires Southampton

Southampton were playing their third match in six days - compared with Everton's same number of outings in eight days - and they wilted after conceding the first goal.

Up until that moment, there had not been much between the sides and, had forward Nathan Redmond been more clinical, they could have taken the lead.

Redmond was in on goal after a clipped pass by Jay Rodriguez but, despite getting plenty of power on his shot, sent it too close to keeper Joel Robles, who beat the effort away.

"It is unfair," said Saints boss Claude Puel, whose side came into the game on the back of defeats by Tottenham and West Brom. "It was a balanced game but the first goal was difficult to accept. Players were tired.

"They played two days ago and it was difficult to finish this game but the spirit and the attitude of the team was good."

Man of the match - Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has been involved in 15 Premier League goals this season (11 goals, four assists) - at least 10 more than any other Everton player

What they said:

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: "The tempo was higher in the second half, we created opportunities to score and you see the final result.

"When Enner Valencia came in it was not just about his goal, it was his whole performance - we needed that pace in the second half.

"Keeping a clean sheet is always important. We did well defensively.

"I am busy with all the fixtures we have and maybe the board will be busy to bring the players in."

Southampton boss Claude Puel: "I am sorry for the players because they did good work and it is a shame to concede three goals in this game. For the moment we are unlucky."

Lukaku trails only Aguero and Kane

Everton are unbeaten in their last 12 home Premier League games against Southampton (W9 D3), conceding just six goals in that time.

Leighton Baines became the third defender to score 30 Premier League goals after John Terry (40) and David Unsworth (38).

The Toffees have scored at least two goals in five of their last six Premier League games, failing to score in the other (0-1 vs Liverpool).

Since Romelu Lukaku's debut for Everton in September 2013, only Sergio Aguero (77) and Harry Kane (59) have scored more Premier League goals than him (54).

Ronald Koeman became the first manager to field two teenagers in a Premier League game (Calvert-Lewin, 19 and Davies, 18) since Louis van Gaal for Manchester United against Bournemouth in May (Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Marcus Rashford).

What next?

Everton host Leicester City and Southampton travel to Norwich as both sides are in FA Cup action on Saturday, 7 January at 15:00 GMT.