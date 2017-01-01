Sunderland v Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could miss the match against his former club because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Sunderland pair Victor Anichebe and Lamine Kone are major doubts after suffering hamstring and hip injuries respectively against Burnley.

Jason Denayer is also doubtful with a hamstring injury, while Billy Jones is serving a one-match suspension.

Liverpool could be without captain Jordan Henderson against his former club after he suffered a heel problem during the win over Manchester City.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp has no other fresh injury concerns.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Liverpool ended 2016 still in touch with Chelsea and it's imperative they begin the new year in similar fashion.

"The victory over Manchester City was another psychological boost, now they face a physical test with another game in less than 48 hours. Belief is building all the time, as is momentum, and they will be confident of a third win in a row on the road.

"David Moyes will be desperate for some sort of Sunderland reaction, having labelled their defending in the defeat at Burnley as 'shambolic'.

"The very least the Wearside public expect is evidence of effort and fight - they will need both in abundance against Jurgen Klopp's side."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Sunderland manager David Moyes: "We're going to have to defend much better.

"It'll be a different type of game but we've got to quickly get ourselves ready and prepare for that.

"Football sometimes throws up strange results at times and we've got to hope there's a strange result thrown up this week."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his side having to play twice in less than 48 hours: "I've said enough about the fixtures and long ago we accepted it.

"No excuses for no-one - that's how everyone wants it. We have to deliver - and we will deliver.

"It was very important we won against City. It would be really hard to go to Sunderland if you got nothing so we will go there and play our best."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sunderland have won only three of their 31 Premier League matches against Liverpool (D10, L18) - all three of those victories came at home, most recently in March 2012.

Liverpool have won on their last three visits to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland

Sunderland have lost four of their last five league matches.

However, they have won three of their last four league games at the Stadium of Light, with their only defeat coming against league leaders Chelsea.

They could keep consecutive home clean sheets in the league for the first time since May 2014.

Fabio Borini scored two goals in 25 league appearances for Liverpool between 2012-2015.

Liverpool

Liverpool have their highest ever points tally after 19 games of a Premier League season (43), surpassing their tally of 42 points after 19 games in 2008-09.

They could keep three consecutive Premier League away clean sheets for the first time since a run of six in a row from December 2014 to March 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

Adam Lallana has provided seven assists in 17 league appearances this season - his most ever in a single Premier League campaign.

Daniel Sturridge has scored in each of his last three league appearances against Sunderland, although the most recent of those was on 26 March 2014.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 21% Probability of away win: 55%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.