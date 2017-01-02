Match ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester United 2.
West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United moved level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham after victory at West Ham, who played for 75 minutes with 10 men following the controversial dismissal of Sofiane Feghouli.
Referee Mike Dean showed Feghouli a straight red card after the midfielder's 15th-minute challenge on Phil Jones.
Replays showed it was more of a coming together between two players committed to winning the ball than a reckless challenge meant to cause harm.
Antonio Valencia was guilty of an astonishing miss for the visitors before substitute Juan Mata scored from 10 yards after Marcus Rashford's clever pass.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was one of three players offside when he doubled the lead after Pedro Obiang's clearance fell to Ander Herrera.
West Ham
- 1Randolph
- 4NordtveitBooked at 90mins
- 2Reid
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forFernandesat 82'minutes
- 14Obiang
- 10LanziniSubstituted forAyewat 89'minutes
- 7FeghouliBooked at 15mins
- 30Antonio
- 27PayetBooked at 29minsSubstituted forCarrollat 69'minutes
- 9Carroll
- 13Adrián
- 16Noble
- 20Ayew
- 24Fletcher
- 31Fernandes
- 36Quina
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A ValenciaBooked at 75mins
- 4Jones
- 5Rojo
- 36DarmianBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMataat 45'minutes
- 21Herrera
- 16Carrick
- 6Pogba
- 14LingardSubstituted forRashfordat 58'minutes
- 9Ibrahimovic
- 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forSmallingat 65'minutes
- 8Mata
- 11Martial
- 12Smalling
- 18Young
- 19Rashford
- 20Romero
- 27Fellaini
- Mike Dean
- 56,996
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, Manchester United 2.
Håvard Nordtveit (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (West Ham United).
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution, West Ham United. André Ayew replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Hand ball by Winston Reid (West Ham United).
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Darren Randolph.
Attempt saved. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
Substitution, West Ham United. Edimilson Fernandes replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Obiang (West Ham United).
Attempt blocked. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Rojo.
Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! West Ham United 0, Manchester United 2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
Foul by Phil Jones (Manchester United).
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, West Ham United. Andy Carroll replaces Dimitri Payet because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Substitution, Manchester United. Chris Smalling replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United).
Goal! West Ham United 0, Manchester United 1. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
Offside, Manchester United. Juan Mata tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a through ball.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Jesse Lingard.
Foul by Phil Jones (Manchester United).
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a set piece situation.