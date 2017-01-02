Colchester United v Cheltenham Town
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|23
|15
|3
|5
|37
|24
|13
|48
|2
|Carlisle
|23
|12
|10
|1
|44
|28
|16
|46
|3
|Doncaster
|23
|14
|4
|5
|45
|31
|14
|46
|4
|Portsmouth
|23
|11
|6
|6
|36
|22
|14
|39
|5
|Luton
|23
|10
|8
|5
|34
|21
|13
|38
|6
|Wycombe
|23
|11
|5
|7
|30
|25
|5
|38
|7
|Cambridge
|23
|10
|5
|8
|31
|26
|5
|35
|8
|Blackpool
|23
|9
|7
|7
|36
|24
|12
|34
|9
|Colchester
|23
|9
|6
|8
|34
|29
|5
|33
|10
|Barnet
|23
|8
|9
|6
|32
|33
|-1
|33
|11
|Exeter
|23
|9
|3
|11
|29
|27
|2
|30
|12
|Grimsby
|23
|8
|6
|9
|29
|27
|2
|30
|13
|Yeovil
|23
|8
|6
|9
|25
|26
|-1
|30
|14
|Stevenage
|23
|9
|3
|11
|35
|38
|-3
|30
|15
|Crawley
|23
|8
|5
|10
|28
|38
|-10
|29
|16
|Crewe
|23
|6
|9
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|27
|17
|Mansfield
|23
|6
|9
|8
|22
|29
|-7
|27
|18
|Hartlepool
|23
|6
|8
|9
|31
|40
|-9
|26
|19
|Morecambe
|22
|8
|2
|12
|27
|41
|-14
|26
|20
|Leyton Orient
|23
|7
|4
|12
|26
|30
|-4
|25
|21
|Accrington
|23
|6
|6
|11
|21
|29
|-8
|24
|22
|Notts County
|23
|6
|4
|13
|27
|40
|-13
|22
|23
|Cheltenham
|23
|4
|9
|10
|24
|35
|-11
|21
|24
|Newport
|22
|4
|5
|13
|26
|39
|-13
|17
