Match ends, Fulham 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Fulham 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton came from a goal down to beat Fulham and go top of the Championship.
The Cottagers won a 15th-minute penalty when Bruno handled, but David Stockdale saved Stefan Johansen's spot-kick.
The hosts dominated the first half and were rewarded after the break as Lucas Piazon curled into the corner.
However, the game turned when Tomer Hemed levelled from the penalty spot after he was fouled, before Lewis Dunk was quickest to a loose ball to score Brighton's winner two minutes later.
The win for the visitors, coupled with Newcastle's surprising loss at Blackburn, sent the Seagulls two points clear at the top.
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic left striker Chris Martin out of his squad, with the forward linked with an early return to parent club Derby County from his season-long loan.
It did not seem to affect the Cottagers in the opening hour. They forced the early penalty and also had Matt Smith go close in the first half, before Piazon's opener soon after the break.
The Seagulls drew level when Ragnar Sigurdsson brought down Hemed in the box and the Israel striker scored his ninth goal of the season.
And before Fulham had time to gather themselves, Dunk was on hand to head in the rebound after Anthony Knockaert's effort had been saved.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton:
"We probably didn't deserve the win but we showed enough.
"There were periods in the game where Fulham looked very good. It is very difficult when you are playing a team as expansive as these are. You have to make sure you don't allow them opportunities to play.
"We found it difficult but we came away with the best chance in the first half but we needed a goalkeeper who was very good today and sometimes those ingredients win you games."
"The challenge for the players is to stay at the top. We have stressed to the players the second half of the season will be harder because everyone is pushing harder, expectation levels rise and we have to manage that.
Line-ups
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2FredericksBooked at 90mins
- 17Sigurdsson
- 13Ream
- 3Malone
- 14Johansen
- 6McDonaldSubstituted forKebanoat 88'minutes
- 24Aluko
- 10Cairney
- 20PiazonSubstituted forOdoiat 79'minutes
- 9SmithBooked at 40minsSubstituted forHumphrysat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 4Odoi
- 7Kebano
- 8Parker
- 30Sessegnon
- 31Humphrys
- 37Edun
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2BrunoBooked at 16mins
- 22Duffy
- 5DunkBooked at 90mins
- 3Bong
- 11KnockaertBooked at 71minsSubstituted forMurphyat 79'minutes
- 6Stephens
- 21Norwood
- 8SkalakSubstituted forMarchat 66'minutes
- 17Murray
- 9BaldockSubstituted forHemedat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 10Hemed
- 14Sidwell
- 15Murphy
- 18Goldson
- 20March
- 42Hunt
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 24,300
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Booking
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Fredericks (Fulham).
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Denis Odoi (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Bruno.
Foul by Sone Aluko (Fulham).
Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Kevin McDonald.
Attempt missed. Scott Malone (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tomer Hemed.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sone Aluko.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Bruno.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Solly March.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Denis Odoi replaces Lucas Piazon.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jamie Murphy replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Humphrys.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Dunk.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Sam Baldock.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Gaëtan Bong tries a through ball, but Sam Baldock is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Stephen Humphrys replaces Matt Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Jiri Skalak.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jiri Skalak.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Bruno.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by David Button.
Attempt saved. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Attempt saved. Lucas Piazon (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Malone.