Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United

Blackburn's Jason Lowe returns from a two-match ban, but boss Owen Coyle has a long list of injury concerns ahead of Newcastle's visit.
Ben Marshall, Danny Guthrie and Corry Evans join Elliott Ward, Adam Henley and Tommie Hoban on the sideline.
Rafael Benitez's biggest issue at Newcastle is the likely absence of Mohamed Diame, Chancel Mbemba and Christian Atsu as they prepare for the African Cup of Nations.
Jonjo Shelvey remains suspended.
The match will also attract protests by home fans against Rovers' owners, with a pre-match march from Blackburn Town Hall to Ewood Park followed by a 30 minute sit in at the stadium after the match.
Fans have already co-ordinated protests once before this season, in a 1-1 draw against Wolves on 29 October.
MATCH FACTS
- Blackburn have failed to score in their last two home league games against Newcastle - the last time they did so was in 2009 in a 3-0 win in the Premier League.
- Newcastle have scored five goals on their last two visits to Ewood Park in all competitions, losing 4-3 in the League Cup in 2011 and winning 2-0 in February 2012 in the Premier League.
- Blackburn have faced Newcastle in their opening league game of a calendar year on three previous occasion, winning all three (1906, 1929 and 2009) without conceding a goal.
- The Magpies have won nine of their last 11 away league games - they had won nine of the 52 before this run.
- Rovers have conceded three times in each of their previous two home league games - they last conceded three or more in three consecutive league games at Ewood Park in December 1989.