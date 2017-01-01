Championship
Blackburn15:00Newcastle
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United

Jason Lowe in action for Blackburn
Jason Lowe served a two-match suspension for collecting 10 yellow cards this season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Blackburn's Jason Lowe returns from a two-match ban, but boss Owen Coyle has a long list of injury concerns ahead of Newcastle's visit.

    Ben Marshall, Danny Guthrie and Corry Evans join Elliott Ward, Adam Henley and Tommie Hoban on the sideline.

    Rafael Benitez's biggest issue at Newcastle is the likely absence of Mohamed Diame, Chancel Mbemba and Christian Atsu as they prepare for the African Cup of Nations.

    Jonjo Shelvey remains suspended.

    The match will also attract protests by home fans against Rovers' owners, with a pre-match march from Blackburn Town Hall to Ewood Park followed by a 30 minute sit in at the stadium after the match.

    Fans have already co-ordinated protests once before this season, in a 1-1 draw against Wolves on 29 October.

    MATCH FACTS

    • Blackburn have failed to score in their last two home league games against Newcastle - the last time they did so was in 2009 in a 3-0 win in the Premier League.
    • Newcastle have scored five goals on their last two visits to Ewood Park in all competitions, losing 4-3 in the League Cup in 2011 and winning 2-0 in February 2012 in the Premier League.
    • Blackburn have faced Newcastle in their opening league game of a calendar year on three previous occasion, winning all three (1906, 1929 and 2009) without conceding a goal.
    • The Magpies have won nine of their last 11 away league games - they had won nine of the 52 before this run.
    • Rovers have conceded three times in each of their previous two home league games - they last conceded three or more in three consecutive league games at Ewood Park in December 1989.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Newcastle2417162952
    2Brighton2315622451
    3Reading231346343
    4Huddersfield241347143
    5Leeds241338742
    6Sheff Wed241257441
    7Derby241176940
    8Fulham239951236
    9Barnsley241059535
    10Aston Villa248115335
    11Birmingham24987-335
    12Norwich2410410134
    13Preston24969033
    14Ipswich24879-331
    15Brentford248610-130
    16Wolves247710-228
    17Bristol City248313-127
    18Nottm Forest247512-726
    19QPR247512-1326
    20Burton246711-725
    21Cardiff236611-1224
    22Blackburn245613-1221
    23Wigan244713-1019
    24Rotherham243417-2713
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    CPRC at Basingstoke Half Marathon

    Club Night Training Session
    Boy orienteering

    New Years Day Orienteering in Mote Park

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired