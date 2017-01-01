Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United

Jason Lowe served a two-match suspension for collecting 10 yellow cards this season

Blackburn's Jason Lowe returns from a two-match ban, but boss Owen Coyle has a long list of injury concerns ahead of Newcastle's visit.

Ben Marshall, Danny Guthrie and Corry Evans join Elliott Ward, Adam Henley and Tommie Hoban on the sideline.

Rafael Benitez's biggest issue at Newcastle is the likely absence of Mohamed Diame, Chancel Mbemba and Christian Atsu as they prepare for the African Cup of Nations.

Jonjo Shelvey remains suspended.

The match will also attract protests by home fans against Rovers' owners, with a pre-match march from Blackburn Town Hall to Ewood Park followed by a 30 minute sit in at the stadium after the match.

Fans have already co-ordinated protests once before this season, in a 1-1 draw against Wolves on 29 October.

MATCH FACTS