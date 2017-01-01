Forest Green Rovers v Torquay United
-
- From the section Football
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tranmere
|26
|16
|5
|5
|36
|18
|18
|53
|2
|Lincoln City
|25
|16
|4
|5
|52
|25
|27
|52
|3
|Forest Green
|25
|14
|6
|5
|46
|26
|20
|48
|4
|Barrow
|25
|12
|10
|3
|41
|24
|17
|46
|5
|Dag & Red
|26
|14
|4
|8
|40
|31
|9
|46
|6
|Dover
|25
|14
|3
|8
|51
|38
|13
|45
|7
|Aldershot
|27
|11
|7
|9
|32
|26
|6
|40
|8
|Gateshead
|27
|10
|9
|8
|43
|29
|14
|39
|9
|Chester
|26
|10
|9
|7
|42
|30
|12
|39
|10
|Eastleigh
|26
|10
|9
|7
|40
|33
|7
|39
|11
|Boreham Wood
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29
|25
|4
|38
|12
|Bromley
|26
|11
|5
|10
|34
|34
|0
|38
|13
|Macclesfield
|24
|11
|4
|9
|32
|24
|8
|37
|14
|Sutton United
|25
|9
|5
|11
|28
|34
|-6
|32
|15
|Wrexham
|26
|8
|8
|10
|22
|32
|-10
|32
|16
|Solihull Moors
|25
|8
|6
|11
|35
|43
|-8
|30
|17
|Torquay
|25
|8
|5
|12
|25
|32
|-7
|29
|18
|Braintree
|25
|7
|6
|12
|29
|43
|-14
|27
|19
|Maidstone United
|26
|7
|5
|14
|29
|47
|-18
|26
|20
|Woking
|26
|6
|7
|13
|36
|48
|-12
|25
|21
|Southport
|25
|6
|6
|13
|29
|52
|-23
|24
|22
|Guiseley
|26
|5
|7
|14
|29
|41
|-12
|22
|23
|York
|26
|4
|9
|13
|23
|43
|-20
|21
|24
|North Ferriby United
|26
|6
|3
|17
|13
|38
|-25
|21
