National League
Forest Green15:00Torquay
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Torquay United

    Match details to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Tranmere2616551853
    2Lincoln City2516452752
    3Forest Green2514652048
    4Barrow25121031746
    5Dag & Red261448946
    6Dover2514381345
    7Aldershot271179640
    8Gateshead2710981439
    9Chester2610971239
    10Eastleigh261097739
    11Boreham Wood271089438
    12Bromley2611510038
    13Macclesfield241149837
    14Sutton United259511-632
    15Wrexham268810-1032
    16Solihull Moors258611-830
    17Torquay258512-729
    18Braintree257612-1427
    19Maidstone United267514-1826
    20Woking266713-1225
    21Southport256613-2324
    22Guiseley265714-1222
    23York264913-2021
    24North Ferriby United266317-2521
