Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri could have almost an entire team missing against Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri says he could be without up to nine first-team players for Saturday's visit of Tottenham.

Valon Behrami, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success, Ben Watson and Miguel Britos are definitely out, while Stefano Okaka and Craig Cathcart are doubts.

Tottenham defenders Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker are both suspended.

Toby Alderweireld returns after a virus, but Eric Lamela remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Tottenham bring up the halfway point of their season at Vicarage Road, just as they did last year, when they won 2-1 thanks to Son Heung-min's late goal.

"They should certainly make the short trip with confidence after ending a run of eight away games without a win by overcoming Southampton at St Mary's.

"Whilst Spurs points tally is a little better than at this stage last season, Watford are seven points worse off. Perhaps most tellingly of all is that the Odion Ighalo/Troy Deeney strike partnership had scored 19 Premier League goals then - and only five now.

"Speaking of goals, have a look at Glenn Hoddle's chip for Spurs at Watford from September 1983 - it should keep you smiling long into 2017."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri on his side's injury list: "The club knows already the situation.

"We will try to get some players in as soon as possible. January is very difficult, you need to think of not getting players for only a few months, but also about the future.

"The club knows what to do and we will try to do it as soon as possible."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "For us the most important game is Watford to try and reduce the gap on the top four.

"We need to be focused on Watford, that's the most important thing for us.

"Chelsea are a long way ahead. It will be tough for all the contenders. They have a good gap to second and 10 points to us but we'll fight to reduce the gap."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Even before Tottenham put four goals past Southampton I looked at Spurs and thought they have just got something about them at the moment.

Watford, in contrast, looked ordinary in their draw with Crystal Palace. I don't see them stopping Tottenham from making it four wins in a row.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have never beaten Tottenham in a Premier League match, drawing twice and losing four. The Hornets have scored just three goals in those matches.

Their last league win over Spurs was a 1-0 home victory in May 1987. They last beat Tottenham in any competition in a League Cup clash back in 1994.

Watford

Watford have lost their opening league game of a calendar year for the last five successive years.

They have kept just three clean sheets in their last 23 league games - and they all came consecutively at the end of October. They have since conceded in each of their last eight matches.

The Hornets have let in 30 league goals this season, which is 12 more than they had after 18 Premier League games in 2015-16.

Among Premier League goalkeepers to face 20 or more penalties, only David Seaman (32%) has a better save ratio than Heurelho Gomes (30% - saved nine of 30).

Tottenham

Tottenham have earned 71 points from 37 games in 2016, which is their highest tally in a calendar year since the Premier League began.

Spurs have won each of their last four Premier League games on New Year's Day, most recently beating Chelsea 5-3 in 2015. In fact, Spurs haven't lost their first Premier League game of a calendar year since Wigan beat them 1-0 in 2009.

Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his last eight Premier League appearances in January.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 20% Probability of away win: 54%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.