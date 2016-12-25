BBC Sport - Arsenal stars attend children's charity 'Centre 404' Christmas party
Arsenal stars delight kids at Christmas party
- From the section Football
A selection of Arsenal players visit the Christmas party at Centre 404, which is for children with learning disabilities and has been operating in the Islington area for 65 years.
You can watch highlights of the Premier League's festive fixtures on Monday at 22:55 GMT on BBC One.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired