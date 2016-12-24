BBC Sport - Sam Allardyce: The new Crystal Palace manager's turbulent year
Sam Allardyce's rollercoaster 2016
- From the section Football
As Sam Allardyce is appointed as the new manager of Crystal Palace, BBC Sport looks back at a topsy-turvy 2016 for the man they call "Big Sam."
WATCH MORE: What lasted longer than Sam Allardyce's 67-day England reign?
WATCH MORE: Allardyce impressed by Palace ambition
