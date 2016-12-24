Sam Allardyce: New Crystal Palace boss 'moving on' from 'dark' England exit

Media playback is not supported on this device Sam Allardyce: The new Crystal Palace manager's turbulent year

New Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says he has emerged from one of the "darkest moments" of his career in losing the England manager's job.

Allardyce stood down from the England role in September after only 67 days in charge, following a newspaper sting.

The Football Association is yet to receive full disclosure of the Telegraph's 10-month investigation into football corruption.

The newspaper passed on its evidence to the City of London Police first.

Allardyce has been told by police that he will not face any criminal investigation - but there remains the possibility of an FA disciplinary process, once the organisation is given access to all the evidence.

BBC Sport understands Palace - and chairman Steve Parish - are relaxed about the situation and would deal with it if necessary in the future.

"Moving on for me is taking this job," said Allardyce, who replaced the sacked Alan Pardew on Friday.

The former Bolton, Blackburn, Newcastle, West Ham and Sunderland boss takes charge of his first game for the struggling Eagles against Watford on Boxing Day (12:30 GMT) - with a remit of keeping his new club in the Premier League.

He told Sky Sports: "The first four weeks was something that was one of the darkest moments in my career, certainly the early reaction which was a bit hysterical to say the least, looking back on it.

"I'm talking about me and my wife and my family, we all had to deal with that problem - my children, my grandchildren at school.

"But eventually time passes by, you overcome those adversities and you move on."

Allardyce left the FA by mutual agreement after only one match in charge of the national side, following a Daily Telegraph investigation claiming he offered advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

The FA said Allardyce's conduct "was inappropriate". The 62-year-old did apologise but also said "entrapment had won".

Allardyce had been appointed England manager after saving Sunderland from relegation last season, while his new side Palace are 17th - one point outside of the relegation zone after a run of one win in 11 games.

"You've got to do it, it's part of the quick process to try to turn around a difficult situation at the moment," he added.

"It's not as difficult as the position Sunderland were in."