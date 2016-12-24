Julian Draxler: Wolfsburg forward to join Paris St-Germain

Draxler scored 23 goals in 153 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg and Schalke

Wolfsburg forward Julian Draxler has agreed to join Paris St-Germain for a reported 42m euros (£35.75m).

The 23-year-old, who was said to be a target for Arsenal, has agreed a four-year deal with the French champions.

Wolfsburg said both clubs had agreed to keep the financial details of the deal confidential.

"He's an outstanding footballer," said Wolfsburg boss Valerien Ismael. "I hope his move to France provides him with a fresh challenge."