Cardiff City: Neil Warnock urges his side to stop conceding goals to improve poor form

Cardiff City have conceded five goals in their last two Championship games

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says they must improve their defence if they are to turn around their poor Championship form.

The Bluebirds are 20th in the table and have kept just two clean sheets in 22 league matches this season.

Their two games where they did not concede came in their 0-0 draws against Birmingham and Brighton respectively.

"Defending starts from the front and everyone has to come on board with that," Warnock told BBC Radio Wales.

"I am disappointed we don't have more clean-sheets, but I'm not surprised. I'll be disappointed in January if we don't get more.

Warnock's side face two away games during the festive period as they travel to Brentford on Boxing Day and in-form Brighton on 30 December.

"You don't win anything or go anywhere if you don't start defending better and keeping clean-sheets," Warnock continued.

"I'll be hoping we can start putting that to bed soon."