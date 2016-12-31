Swansea City 0-3 Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser doubled Bournemouth's lead just before half-time with his second goal of the season

Managerless Swansea City remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after they were thoroughly outplayed by Bournemouth.

With coach Alan Curtis in temporary charge following Bob Bradley's sacking, Swansea's woeful defending allowed Benik Afobe to put the impressive visitors in front.

Ryan Fraser finished an incisive team move to give Eddie Howe's side a commanding 2-0 half-time lead, and Joshua King slotted in a late third to compound the misery for their demoralised opponents.

Bournemouth's win takes them up to 10th in the table, whereas Swansea are still deep in the relegation mire and four points adrift of safety.

It presents Bradley's permanent successor with a daunting task and, with the club hopeful of making an appointment by Monday, Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement remains the Swans' first choice.

Swansea's struggles continue

Swansea's 4-1 Boxing Day humiliation at the hands of West Ham was played before a baying Liberty Stadium crowd, whose calls for Bradley to be sacked were heeded 24 hours later.

There was no such sense of toxicity on this occasion - owing much to fans' admiration for club stalwart Curtis - but the Swansea players still seemed gripped by the pervading anxiety of a relegation scrap.

Their nerves were evident in their defending, which was hopelessly inadequate for Bournemouth's goals.

The first was shambolic from Swansea's perspective, with Jordi Amat's miscued clearance cannoning off goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and presenting Afobe with the chance to drill a low effort into the net.

Things did not improve for the hosts, who were statuesque as Bournemouth extended their lead and offered precious little in terms of an attacking threat.

Swansea's fans voiced their anger again in the closing stages, singling out chairman Huw Jenkins and his fellow directors for their ire as results continue to be dreadful following the club's American takeover in the summer.

Bournemouth impress

Oblivious to their opponents' strife, Bournemouth played with the energy and quickness of thought which was the hallmark of bygone Swansea teams.

With Jack Wilshere orchestrating proceedings in midfield, the Cherries passed the ball crisply, closed down their opponents eagerly and moved with an intelligence which bamboozled Swansea.

After Afobe had seized on comical home defending to put the visitors in front, Howe's men doubled their lead with a delightfully intricate team goal.

Ryan Fraser (24) started and finished this slick move to make it 2-0 to Bournemouth

Right-back Simon Francis, winger Junior Stanislas and Wilshere picked the Swans apart with a neat succession of passes, before Stanislas' low cross set up Fraser to fire in from close range.

Bournemouth continued to dominate after the interval and, although Stanislas and Afobe missed decent chances, it proved academic as substitute King collected Charlie Daniels' through ball and finished calmly to seal a comprehensive victory.