Southampton 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Hal Robson-Kanu had not started a Premier League game in over three years before the trip to Southampton

Hal Robson-Kanu scored a stunning winner on his first Premier League start in over three years as West Brom came from behind to beat Southampton.

The Wales international spearheaded a well-drilled West Brom outfit, but they conceded possession all too easily in the first half and fell behind to Shane Long's powerful header.

They levelled within two minutes when Robson-Kanu turned Chris Brunt's first-time pass into the path of Matt Phillips, who finished neatly.

The Baggies were perhaps fortunate not to have Allan Nyom sent off before half-time, and they took full advantage when Robson-Kanu slammed left-footed into the top corner from 20 yards.

Robson-Kanu was Tony Pulis' only change to the side beaten at Arsenal and the Baggies' boss was rewarded with a show of determination and organisation from his side, who reduced their hosts to few clear-cut chances.

Southampton, who made six changes following a 4-1 loss to Spurs, were blunt and ultimately exposed by their efficient visitors, their day made worse when Virgil van Dijk was shown a second yellow for pulling back Salomon Rondon on 88 minutes.

Home fans headed for the exit upon Van Dijk's dismissal. Their side are ninth, a place behind West Brom.

