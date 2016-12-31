Southampton 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Premier League
By Luke Reddy

Hal Robson-Kanu had not started a Premier League game in over three years before the trip to Southampton

Hal Robson-Kanu scored a stunning winner on his first Premier League start in over three years as West Brom came from behind to beat Southampton.

The Wales international spearheaded a well-drilled West Brom outfit, but they conceded possession all too easily in the first half and fell behind to Shane Long's powerful header.

They levelled within two minutes when Robson-Kanu turned Chris Brunt's first-time pass into the path of Matt Phillips, who finished neatly.

The Baggies were perhaps fortunate not to have Allan Nyom sent off before half-time, and they took full advantage when Robson-Kanu slammed left-footed into the top corner from 20 yards.

Robson-Kanu was Tony Pulis' only change to the side beaten at Arsenal and the Baggies' boss was rewarded with a show of determination and organisation from his side, who reduced their hosts to few clear-cut chances.

Southampton, who made six changes following a 4-1 loss to Spurs, were blunt and ultimately exposed by their efficient visitors, their day made worse when Virgil van Dijk was shown a second yellow for pulling back Salomon Rondon on 88 minutes.

Home fans headed for the exit upon Van Dijk's dismissal. Their side are ninth, a place behind West Brom.

Line-ups

Southampton

  • 1Forster
  • 15MartinaSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 75'minutes
  • 3Yoshida
  • 17van DijkBooked at 89mins
  • 38McQueen
  • 23HøjbjergSubstituted forRodriguezat 52'minutes
  • 14Romeu
  • 8Davis
  • 11TadicSubstituted forSimsat 74'minutes
  • 7Long
  • 19BoufalBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 6Fonte
  • 9Rodriguez
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 18Reed
  • 21Bertrand
  • 28Taylor
  • 39Sims

West Brom

  • 1Foster
  • 25DawsonBooked at 75mins
  • 23McAuley
  • 6Evans
  • 2NyomBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMcCleanat 45'minutes
  • 5Yacob
  • 24Fletcher
  • 10Phillips
  • 22ChadliSubstituted forMorrisonat 53'minutes
  • 11Brunt
  • 4Robson-KanuBooked at 52minsSubstituted forRondónat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Morrison
  • 8Gardner
  • 9Rondón
  • 13Myhill
  • 14McClean
  • 20Galloway
  • 45Leko
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
30,975

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Southampton 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southampton 1, West Bromwich Albion 2.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

Attempt blocked. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.

Attempt blocked. Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) for a bad foul.

Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Southampton).

Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by James McClean.

Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion).

Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

Booking

Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).

Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Matt Phillips.

Booking

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse replaces Cuco Martina.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Josh Sims replaces Dusan Tadic.

Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Salomón Rondón replaces Hal Robson-Kanu.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Chris Brunt.

Attempt missed. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Maya Yoshida (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).

Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dusan Tadic (Southampton) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Maya Yoshida (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

Attempt saved. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.

Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).

Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. James Morrison replaces Nacer Chadli.

