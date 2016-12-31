Match ends, Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0.
Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City
Georginio Wijnaldum's header was enough for Liverpool to defeat Manchester City and move clear in the pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea.
In a poor game, Wijnaldum rose to meet Adam Lallana's cross to score with the first half's only effort on target.
City improved slightly after the break, had more possession and more efforts on goal, but barely troubled Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet.
Second-placed Liverpool are six points behind Chelsea and four ahead of City.
Arsenal, in fourth, are two adrift of City before their game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 2Clyne
- 6Lovren
- 17KlavanBooked at 7mins
- 7Milner
- 5Wijnaldum
- 14HendersonSubstituted forOrigiat 64'minutes
- 23CanBooked at 75mins
- 19ManéSubstituted forLucasat 89'minutes
- 11Firmino
- 20Lallana
Substitutes
- 1Karius
- 15Sturridge
- 18Moreno
- 21Lucas
- 27Origi
- 53Ejaria
- 66Alexander-Arnold
Man City
- 1Bravo
- 5ZabaletaSubstituted forJesús Navasat 86'minutes
- 24Stones
- 30OtamendiBooked at 90mins
- 11Kolarov
- 42Y TouréSubstituted forIheanachoat 89'minutes
- 25Fernandinho
- 7Sterling
- 17De Bruyne
- 21Silva
- 10Agüero
Substitutes
- 3Sagna
- 6Fernando
- 13Caballero
- 15Jesús Navas
- 22Clichy
- 72Iheanacho
- 75García
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 53,120
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Manchester City).
Foul by Sergio Agüero (Manchester City).
Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jesús Navas.
Booking
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Lucas Leiva replaces Sadio Mané.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Yaya Touré.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jesús Navas replaces Pablo Zabaleta.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Milner.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City).
Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Emre Can.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.
Booking
Emre Can (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Lallana (Liverpool).
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by John Stones.
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Lallana (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Jordan Henderson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) because of an injury.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dejan Lovren (Liverpool).