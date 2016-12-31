Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

From the section

Georginio Wijnaldum scored his second goal for Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum's header was enough for Liverpool to defeat Manchester City and move clear in the pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

In a poor game, Wijnaldum rose to meet Adam Lallana's cross to score with the first half's only effort on target.

City improved slightly after the break, had more possession and more efforts on goal, but barely troubled Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet.

Second-placed Liverpool are six points behind Chelsea and four ahead of City.

Arsenal, in fourth, are two adrift of City before their game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

More to follow.