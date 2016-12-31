Premier League
Liverpool1Man City0

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

Georginio Wijnaldum
Georginio Wijnaldum scored his second goal for Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum's header was enough for Liverpool to defeat Manchester City and move clear in the pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

In a poor game, Wijnaldum rose to meet Adam Lallana's cross to score with the first half's only effort on target.

City improved slightly after the break, had more possession and more efforts on goal, but barely troubled Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet.

Second-placed Liverpool are six points behind Chelsea and four ahead of City.

Arsenal, in fourth, are two adrift of City before their game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 2Clyne
  • 6Lovren
  • 17KlavanBooked at 7mins
  • 7Milner
  • 5Wijnaldum
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forOrigiat 64'minutes
  • 23CanBooked at 75mins
  • 19ManéSubstituted forLucasat 89'minutes
  • 11Firmino
  • 20Lallana

Substitutes

  • 1Karius
  • 15Sturridge
  • 18Moreno
  • 21Lucas
  • 27Origi
  • 53Ejaria
  • 66Alexander-Arnold

Man City

  • 1Bravo
  • 5ZabaletaSubstituted forJesús Navasat 86'minutes
  • 24Stones
  • 30OtamendiBooked at 90mins
  • 11Kolarov
  • 42Y TouréSubstituted forIheanachoat 89'minutes
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 7Sterling
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 21Silva
  • 10Agüero

Substitutes

  • 3Sagna
  • 6Fernando
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Jesús Navas
  • 22Clichy
  • 72Iheanacho
  • 75García
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
53,120

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Manchester City).

Foul by Sergio Agüero (Manchester City).

Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jesús Navas.

Booking

Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).

Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Lucas Leiva replaces Sadio Mané.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Yaya Touré.

Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Jesús Navas replaces Pablo Zabaleta.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).

James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Milner.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City).

Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Emre Can.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.

Booking

Emre Can (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nathaniel Clyne.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Lallana (Liverpool).

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by John Stones.

David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Lallana (Liverpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Jordan Henderson because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) because of an injury.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dejan Lovren (Liverpool).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea1916122949
2Liverpool1913422543
3Man City1912341839
4Arsenal1811432037
5Tottenham1810622036
6Man Utd1910631036
7Everton19766227
8West Brom19757226
9Southampton19667-324
10Bournemouth19739-524
11Burnley197210-823
12Watford18648-822
13West Ham19649-1022
14Stoke19568-1021
15Leicester19559-720
16Middlesbrough19469-518
17Crystal Palace184410-416
18Sunderland194213-1814
19Hull193412-2513
20Swansea193313-2312
View full Premier League table

