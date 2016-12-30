Burnley v Sunderland

David Moyes' Sunderland are seeking to avoid a fourth straight away defeat

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's record signing Jeff Hendrick must serve a one-match ban on Saturday after accumulating five bookings.

Matt Lowton is available after suspension, while Dean Marney limped off during the Boxing Day win over Middlesbrough and will be assessed.

Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone is expected to make his first league appearance since August because Jordan Pickford is out with a knee injury.

Adnan Januzaj returns after being ineligible to face Manchester United.

Javier Manquillo, Jack Rodwell and Steven Pienaar have returned to training after injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "If Burnley beat Sunderland they'll move nine points clear of their opponents and could conceivably end 2016 in the top half of the table.

"While Sean Dyche rarely inflates the importance of one fixture against another, those incentives must surely play a significant part in his team's motivation.

"The visitors arrive having been hit with yet another significant blow as Jordan Pickford's untimely injury has now added to what is already one of the longest casualty lists in the division.

"With at least three of his squad shortly departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, and seemingly little money to spend in January, David Moyes' side can ill afford to lose this increasingly significant fixture."

Twitter: @alistairmann01

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We are on a sound footing here. We know that financially, the way the club is run.

"It's a challenge when you try to spend money to get players in sometimes because of the enormity of what's needed.

"On the other hand, we are in a very stable place with regards others trying to get our players."

Sunderland manager David Moyes on the imminent transfer window: "I've spoken with the owner and I think there's a chance that maybe we could try to do things if the right things turn up, so we can only look and see.

"And the other thing is, I have always been an expensive seller."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sunderland will be ready for a battle and I have a feeling they will get some joy here, despite Burnley's strong home form.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v hip-hop duo Run The Jewels

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's lone victory over Sunderland in the last 18 league meetings came in their first Premier League encounter at Turf Moor in September 2009 (W1, D7, L10).

However, Sunderland have lost on eight of their last 11 top-flight visits to Burnley, with their only win in that period coming in April 1969.

Burnley

They have won only two of their last seven league games, losing five.

Burnley have just one clean sheet in their last eight matches in the Premier League.

Nineteen of their 20 Premier League points this season have been earned at home.

The Clarets haven't ended a calendar year with a defeat since 2012, with two draws and a win in their last three seasons.

Sunderland

Sunderland have lost three successive away games, conceding eight goals and scoring only one.

They last suffered four straight away defeats in November 2015.

However, the Black Cats have won four of their last eight games in the Premier League.

They have drawn four and lost four of their last eight end-of-year matches.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 31% Probability of home win: 38% Probability of away win: 31%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.