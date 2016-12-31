Match ends, Chelsea 4, Stoke City 2.
Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City
Premier League leaders Chelsea equalled the top flight record of 13 consecutive wins in a single season after overcoming valiant Stoke in a thriller at Stamford Bridge.
An exceptionally entertaining second half witnessed five goals as the Blues were twice made to retake the lead by a Potters side who gave them one of their toughest tests this season.
Gary Cahill gave Chelsea the lead when he headed in shortly before half-time, but Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi levelled only a minute after the break when he poked in from close range.
Willian handed the Blues the advantage again only for Peter Crouch to level with a sidefoot effort high past Thibaut Courtois.
Stoke barely had time to celebrate, as moments after the restart Chelsea drove towards goal with Willian applying a fierce angled finish.
With five minutes remaining, the Blues all but sealed the three points when Diego Costa - who was magnificent as a target-man - shrugged off the attentions of Martins Indi to fire in the fourth.
Chelsea up for the fight
This was a brutal test for Antonio Conte's men.
Stoke were organised and disciplined at the back and also threatened at the other end. In fact, up until Cahill's goal they were the better team and looked more likely to score first.
Their spirit was not broken even after Cahill's opener, and seconds after the interval Martins Indi converted his first for the club from Crouch's nod down.
Chelsea's potent attack compensated for the failings at the back, and 11 minutes later Moses and Hazard combined before Willian poked in.
But yet again Stoke, who had not won a league game at Stamford Bridge since 1974, fought back. This time it was Crouch who got on the scoresheet in the league for the first time since May 2015 when he tucked home under pressure.
However, Conte's Chelsea have shown great resolve this season. Just a minute after the second equaliser, Fabregas found Willian in the area and he rifled in from a tight angle.
And with five minutes remaining, Costa finally got his reward for an outstanding display with a close-range strike past the reach of Grant.
Stoke threw everything at them and came away with nothing - but they will take some solace that they were playing the best in the league.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 28Azpilicueta
- 30David Luiz
- 24Cahill
- 15MosesBooked at 24minsSubstituted forIvanovicat 82'minutes
- 4FàbregasBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMaticat 73'minutes
- 7Kanté
- 3AlonsoBooked at 70mins
- 22WillianSubstituted forChalobahat 84'minutes
- 19Diego Costa
- 10Hazard
Substitutes
- 1Begovic
- 2Ivanovic
- 5Zouma
- 14Loftus-Cheek
- 21Matic
- 23Batshuayi
- 29Chalobah
Stoke
- 33Grant
- 8Johnson
- 17Shawcross
- 15Martins Indi
- 18DioufBooked at 70mins
- 4Allen
- 16AdamBooked at 86mins
- 3Pieters
- 22ShaqiriSubstituted forKrkicat 61'minutes
- 14AfellaySubstituted forImbulaat 62'minutes
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 2Bardsley
- 6Whelan
- 12Bony
- 21Imbula
- 24Given
- 27Krkic
- 32Sobhi
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 41,601
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 4, Stoke City 2.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Booking
Charlie Adam (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Stoke City).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 4, Stoke City 2. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Willian.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Branislav Ivanovic replaces Victor Moses.
Offside, Stoke City. Charlie Adam tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
Offside, Chelsea. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard following a fast break.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Nemanja Matic replaces Cesc Fàbregas.
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
Bojan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 3, Stoke City 2. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Stoke City 2. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mame Biram Diouf.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Giannelli Imbula replaces Ibrahim Afellay.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Bojan replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Stoke City).
Booking
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).
Ibrahim Afellay (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Stoke City 1. Willian (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Offside, Chelsea. Willian tries a through ball, but Victor Moses is caught offside.