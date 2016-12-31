Match ends, Leicester City 1, West Ham United 0.
Leicester City 1-0 West Ham United
-
- From the section Football
Leicester City pulled six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone as Islam Slimani's header ended West Ham United's three-match winning run.
Slimani had already headed against the post when he nodded home Marc Albrighton's excellent cross.
Home keeper Kasper Schmeichel twice denied Dimitri Payet with fine saves, while Michail Antonio hammered a shot against the Leicester bar.
Schmeichel also did well to keep out Aaron Creswell's deflected free-kick as champions Leicester ended a momentous 2016 with a first clean sheet in 12 league games.
The win lifts the Foxes one place to 15th, while West Ham's first league defeat since 3 December means they drop from 11th to 13th.
Relive the action from the King Power Stadium
Reaction from all of Saturday's Premier League games
Will the real Leicester please stand up?
Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha rewarded the club's older fans with a free beer before the game.
It was not to drown their sorrows despite a poor first half to the season, but to reward them for their backing during a historic year in which the 5,000-1 outsiders won the title.
And many of the ingredients that contributed to the Foxes being crowned champions were back on display in their final game of 2016.
Leicester have been accused of looking ragged and lacking in ideas lately. Against West Ham, they were hungry, determined and energetic as they tore into their opponents in the first half and gave fans hope they will not spend 2017 embroiled in a relegation fight.
More to follow
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1SchmeichelBooked at 72mins
- 17SimpsonBooked at 83mins
- 5Morgan
- 6HuthBooked at 44mins
- 3Chilwell
- 13AmarteyBooked at 47mins
- 4Drinkwater
- 11AlbrightonBooked at 66mins
- 26MahrezSubstituted forFuchsat 70'minutes
- 22GraySubstituted forOkazakiat 80'minutes
- 19SlimaniSubstituted forUlloaat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Musa
- 10King
- 20Okazaki
- 21Zieler
- 23Ulloa
- 24Mendy
- 28Fuchs
West Ham
- 1Randolph
- 4NordtveitBooked at 71mins
- 2Reid
- 21OgbonnaBooked at 45mins
- 3Cresswell
- 16NobleSubstituted forLanziniat 57'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forFernandesat 78'minutes
- 30Antonio
- 20AyewSubstituted forFeghouliat 65'minutes
- 27Payet
- 9Carroll
Substitutes
- 7Feghouli
- 10Lanzini
- 13Adrián
- 14Obiang
- 24Fletcher
- 31Fernandes
- 36Quina
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 32,060
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, West Ham United 0.
Attempt blocked. Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, West Ham United. Darren Randolph tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United).
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Attempt blocked. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.
Attempt missed. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) header from very close range is too high.
Attempt saved. Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Amartey.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
Foul by Winston Reid (West Ham United).
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Winston Reid.
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
Booking
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).
Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Danny Simpson (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Islam Slimani.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Demarai Gray.
Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).
Islam Slimani (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Edimilson Fernandes replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.
Booking
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Håvard Nordtveit (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (West Ham United).
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Christian Fuchs replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt saved. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).