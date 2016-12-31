Premier League
Leicester1West Ham0

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham United

By Neil Johnston

BBC Sport

Islam Slimani heads Leicester City into the lead against West Ham
Islam Slimani has scored 15 of his 33 league goals since the start of 2015-16 from headers

Leicester City pulled six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone as Islam Slimani's header ended West Ham United's three-match winning run.

Slimani had already headed against the post when he nodded home Marc Albrighton's excellent cross.

Home keeper Kasper Schmeichel twice denied Dimitri Payet with fine saves, while Michail Antonio hammered a shot against the Leicester bar.

Schmeichel also did well to keep out Aaron Creswell's deflected free-kick as champions Leicester ended a momentous 2016 with a first clean sheet in 12 league games.

The win lifts the Foxes one place to 15th, while West Ham's first league defeat since 3 December means they drop from 11th to 13th.

Relive the action from the King Power Stadium

Reaction from all of Saturday's Premier League games

Will the real Leicester please stand up?

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha rewarded the club's older fans with a free beer before the game.

It was not to drown their sorrows despite a poor first half to the season, but to reward them for their backing during a historic year in which the 5,000-1 outsiders won the title.

And many of the ingredients that contributed to the Foxes being crowned champions were back on display in their final game of 2016.

Leicester have been accused of looking ragged and lacking in ideas lately. Against West Ham, they were hungry, determined and energetic as they tore into their opponents in the first half and gave fans hope they will not spend 2017 embroiled in a relegation fight.

More to follow

Line-ups

Leicester

  • 1SchmeichelBooked at 72mins
  • 17SimpsonBooked at 83mins
  • 5Morgan
  • 6HuthBooked at 44mins
  • 3Chilwell
  • 13AmarteyBooked at 47mins
  • 4Drinkwater
  • 11AlbrightonBooked at 66mins
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forFuchsat 70'minutes
  • 22GraySubstituted forOkazakiat 80'minutes
  • 19SlimaniSubstituted forUlloaat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Musa
  • 10King
  • 20Okazaki
  • 21Zieler
  • 23Ulloa
  • 24Mendy
  • 28Fuchs

West Ham

  • 1Randolph
  • 4NordtveitBooked at 71mins
  • 2Reid
  • 21OgbonnaBooked at 45mins
  • 3Cresswell
  • 16NobleSubstituted forLanziniat 57'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forFernandesat 78'minutes
  • 30Antonio
  • 20AyewSubstituted forFeghouliat 65'minutes
  • 27Payet
  • 9Carroll

Substitutes

  • 7Feghouli
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Adrián
  • 14Obiang
  • 24Fletcher
  • 31Fernandes
  • 36Quina
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
32,060

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home12
Away25
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Leicester City 1, West Ham United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, West Ham United 0.

Attempt blocked. Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, West Ham United. Darren Randolph tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.

Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (West Ham United).

Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wes Morgan.

Attempt blocked. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.

Attempt missed. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) header from very close range is too high.

Attempt saved. Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Amartey.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.

Foul by Winston Reid (West Ham United).

Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Winston Reid.

Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.

Booking

Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Danny Simpson (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Danny Simpson (Leicester City).

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Islam Slimani.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Demarai Gray.

Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).

Islam Slimani (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Edimilson Fernandes replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.

Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Danny Simpson.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

Booking

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Håvard Nordtveit (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Håvard Nordtveit (West Ham United).

Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Christian Fuchs replaces Riyad Mahrez.

Attempt saved. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea1916122949
2Liverpool1812422440
3Man City1812331939
4Arsenal1811432037
5Tottenham1810622036
6Man Utd1910631036
7Everton19766227
8West Brom19757226
9Southampton19667-324
10Bournemouth19739-524
11Burnley197210-823
12Watford18648-822
13West Ham19649-1022
14Stoke19568-1021
15Leicester19559-720
16Middlesbrough19469-518
17Crystal Palace184410-416
18Sunderland194213-1814
19Hull193412-2513
20Swansea193313-2312
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
Runners setting off at the start

Royal Tunbridge Wells Park Run

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired