Rangers v Celtic

Rangers defenders Lee Wallace and Clint Hill face late fitness tests ahead of Celtic's visit but are rated 50/50.

Midfielders Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar are still absent as the Premiership leaders visit their Glasgow rivals, who sit second.

Celtic's Tom Rogic has failed to recover from an ankle injury that has ruled him out of three matches.

Fellow midfielder Callum McGregor returns from a one-game ban while left-back Kieran Tierney remains sidelined.

Match statistics

Celtic start the game 16 points ahead of second-top Rangers with a game in hand

Rangers are unbeaten at home for the last 15 months

Rangers have gone five games without defeat, winning four and drawing their last game against St Johnstone

Celtic have won 14 Premiership games in a row and are seeking an eighth straight victory

Celtic have beaten Rangers twice this season - once in the league and once in the League Cup

Pre-match views

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday: "We have not lost a league game at home since the gaffer came here, so we need to keep that going on Saturday and get the win.

"We must impose our style of play. I don't think we have really done ourselves justice over the last two games against Celtic.

"Celtic dominated the game at Celtic Park and won 5-1 and the semi-final at Hampden we were sort of hanging on and never really imposed our attacking style of play in that game.

"It is important we get back to that and I think we have done that in our last few games.

"This game is one we all look forward to, it is a massive fixture. It is the biggest fixture in Scottish football and it is my fourth one to be a part of and every one you look forward to.

"Celtic obviously have quite a healthy lead at the top of the table, so it is important we put on a good show and try and chip away at that lead.

"From the Celtic boys' point of view it is probably the first time they have come to Ibrox and they are going to experience a very hostile atmosphere but a very good one."

Celtic captain Scott Brown: "We know we are a good team and, if we go there and turn up, we can create chances and score goals.

"It's about how we play on the day.

"A defeat wouldn't be the end of the world. We are a few points clear and we have to go there and enjoy the occasion.

"We want to continue the run for as long as we possibly can.

"It's going to be hard going to Ibrox, but we have to just believe in ourselves and try to get the three points."